Seahawks Reverse Course on Rookie DB During Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are giving cornerback Jordan Washington another opportunity after getting an early look at him this spring.

Seattle signed Washington on August 5 after previously inviting the undrafted Stanford product to its rookie minicamp. The Seahawks waived cornerback Brandon Johnson with an injury designation in the corresponding round of roster moves, effectively exchanging one developmental defensive back for another during training camp.

Washington’s familiarity with the organization is the most relevant part of an otherwise modest transaction. He has already worked with Seattle’s coaches, learned at least an introductory version of the defense and participated in drills inside the team’s practice environment.

That does not make Washington a roster favorite. It could, however, make it easier for him to contribute quickly enough to receive a meaningful evaluation before the preseason ends.

Jordan Washington Gets a Second Chance With Seahawks

Washington went undrafted after spending the 2025 season at Stanford, where he appeared in nine games, according to the Seahawks.

Before transferring to Stanford, Washington played four seasons at Dartmouth. He appeared in 28 games over his final three seasons there and accumulated 72 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 20 passes defensed. He also recorded his first college interception in Dartmouth’s 2024 finale against Brown and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

Stanford listed Washington at 6 feet and 200 pounds, giving him useful size for an outside cornerback. Available 2025 statistics credit him with eight tackles and two pass breakups during his final college season.

His overall production does not guarantee anything in Seattle, but 20 pass breakups at Dartmouth point to the trait the Seahawks will want to evaluate most closely: whether Washington can consistently contest throws against NFL receivers.

The organization evidently saw enough during rookie minicamp to keep his name available after initially declining to sign him. Bringing a tryout player back several months later suggests Washington left Seattle with a favorable enough evaluation to receive the call when another cornerback spot opened.

Washington Enters a Compressed Roster Competition

Washington is joining the Seahawks after training camp has already begun, leaving him less time than most of his competitors to earn practice repetitions and preseason snaps.

That makes his previous audition valuable. Rather than beginning completely from zero, Washington should have some familiarity with Seattle’s terminology, coaching expectations and practice structure. The Seahawks also know more about him than they would about a player receiving a first workout in August.

Still, the timing creates an uphill climb. Washington must first demonstrate that he can absorb the defense quickly enough to practice without costly assignment errors. He then has to show coverage ability and special-teams value, typically essential for a reserve defensive back fighting for one of the final roster positions.

Seattle had already been exploring its options at cornerback before the signing. The team recently worked out multiple defensive backs while looking for more clarity behind its established players, making Washington’s addition part of a broader attempt to strengthen the bottom of the depth chart.

Johnson’s departure also gives the move an immediate football purpose. Washington is not arriving because a starting job suddenly became available; he is replacing an injured depth candidate and inheriting the opportunity to compete for those developmental repetitions.

For Washington, the path is straightforward even if it is difficult: use the familiarity established at rookie minicamp to get onto the field, challenge throws and prove he can help on special teams.

The Seahawks have already seen him once. His return gives Washington a chance to make their second evaluation count.