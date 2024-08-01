Seahawks Sign Record-Setting RB Amid Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks are cutting one running back and bringing in another.

As reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks are releasing running back Ricky Person Jr. — who was signed last month — and are signing former San Jose State University running back Kairee Robinson.

“Seahawks released running back Ricky Person Jr. with an injury settlement and signed Kairee Robinson to take his place,” writes Condotta on Wednesday, July 31. “Robinson a RB from San Jose State. Person was recently injured in practice.”

The 5-foot-7 Robinson had a notable collegiate career with the San Jose State Spartans, posting 20 total touchdowns during the 2023 season and a touchdown in 11 straight games — school records — along with 1,194 yards rushing and 7.0 yards per carry. His total number of touchdowns ranked fourth in the country while leading the entire Mountain West conference in the category.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Person was coming off of a standout season in the spring with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Person not only won back-to-back championships with the Stallions, he ran for a game-high 102 yards in the title game in 2024. He led the league with six touchdowns and also posted 295 rushing yards to go along with 150 receiving yards.

Person spent four years with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, posting 1,979 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 40 games. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but never appeared in a game with the team.

Seahawks Sign Defensive Tackle Rodney Matthews

In addition to the moves involving Robinson and Person, the Seahawks also made another roster move — they signed defensive tackle Rodney Matthews, as noted by team reporter John Boyle. Matthews is an Ohio University alum and signed with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted this year. However, he was released in early May.

“Mathews, who is 6-foot-1, 311 pounds, started 26 of 27 games played over the past two seasons, totaling 46 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss over that span,” wrote Boyle on Wednesday, July 31. “Mathews’ senior season also included a late-game interception to secure an upset win over Iowa State. Over his four seasons at Ohio, Mathews totaled 71 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.”

In a corresponding move to make room on the roster, the Seahawks also released linebacker Easton Gibbs, who was signed in May after going undrafted.

Ex-Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Retires at Age of 28

A former Seahawks starter is calling it a career at the age of 28.

Running back Rashaad Penny — who showed potential when he was healthy — is retiring. Penny had signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason after barely playing for the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent signing in 2023. Penny played in just three games with the Eagles, registering just 11 carries for 33 rushing yards.

Penny — who was a first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018 — started 11 games for Seattle during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He actually averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2021 and 6.1 yards per carry in 2022.

However, while Penny was efficient and productive when he was healthy, the problem was he was rarely on the field due to an assortment of injuries. Penny tore his ACL in 2019 and suffered a season-ending broken fibula injury in 2022. Penny played in only 45 of a possible 82 games during his five seasons with Seattle.