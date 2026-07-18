Seattle Seahawks Could Sign 5X Pro Bowler to Fix NFL’s Biggest Roster Concern

The Seattle Seahawks do not need Stefon Diggs to become the center of their offense. They need him to ensure Jaxon Smith-Njigba does not have to remain its entire foundation.

That distinction makes Diggs one of the most logical late-summer additions available to the defending champions.

NFL.com analyst Matt Okada identified wide receiver as Seattle’s biggest remaining roster issue on July 17. His concern was not Smith-Njigba, who has established himself as the Seahawks’ premier pass catcher. It was the amount of responsibility placed on one player while the production behind him became increasingly uncertain.

Smith-Njigba accounted for 36.6% of Seattle’s receptions last season, according to the NFL.com analysis. Okada noted that it was the highest share by an NFL player in the past decade.

That kind of concentration can power an offense when everything goes right. It can also leave a championship contender dangerously dependent on one receiver staying healthy and consistently defeating the coverage designed to stop him.

Diggs would provide a direct solution.

Stefon Diggs Would Give Seahawks a Proven Second Option

Diggs is 32 and no longer needs to be treated like the player who led the NFL with 1,535 receiving yards in 2020. He does not have to be that player for Seattle.

He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games with the New England Patriots in 2025. Those numbers would represent meaningful production in almost any receiver room, never mind one in which the clear No. 1 option carried more than one-third of the passing game.

Diggs also offers alignment flexibility and the route-running experience to contribute without requiring Seattle to overhaul its offense. ESPN ranked him among the best remaining free agents, highlighting his ability to separate and work both inside and outside.

The Seahawks could move Smith-Njigba around while using Diggs against favorable coverage. Cooper Kupp could continue contributing as a possession receiver and veteran leader. Rashid Shaheed could retain the field-stretching and return responsibilities Seattle valued enough to give him a multiyear contract in March.

Adding Diggs would not require declaring any of those players a failure. It would prevent Seattle from needing every one of them to exceed reasonable expectations.

Seattle Can Protect Itself Against an Avoidable Risk

The Seahawks have publicly presented their receiver group as a strength. Their official draft preview noted that their five leading contributors from last season were returning, while praising Kupp’s postseason production and anticipating a larger role for Shaheed.

There is merit to that confidence. Kupp brings championship experience, and Shaheed possesses game-changing speed. Younger receivers could also earn larger roles during training camp.

The risk is assuming that projection and production are interchangeable.

NFL.com’s concern centered on Kupp averaging 28.3 receiving yards over the second half of 2025 and Shaheed surpassing 30 receiving yards only three times in 12 appearances for Seattle, including the playoffs. Neither player scored a receiving touchdown for the Seahawks during the cited stretch.

Diggs, meanwhile, has already demonstrated that he can produce over a full season after returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign.

New England released him in March after his scheduled base salary and cap charge were set to rise sharply in 2026. The Patriots officially listed the move on their transaction wire.

That history should make a lucrative multiyear commitment unnecessary. A one-year contract, potentially containing incentives tied to playing time and production, would limit Seattle’s exposure while giving Diggs an opportunity to play for another contender.

Over the Cap listed the Seahawks with approximately $25.5 million in available 2026 cap space as of July 18, although that figure will continue to fluctuate with roster moves. Seattle therefore appears capable of pursuing Diggs without sacrificing all of its in-season flexibility.

Diggs Could Make a Championship Offense Harder to Defend

The Seahawks can enter training camp believing in their current receivers. They should not confuse optimism with having nothing left to improve.

Smith-Njigba has proven he can carry an enormous receiving workload. Signing Diggs would be about making sure he does not have to do it again.

For a rebuilding team, giving snaps to younger receivers and accepting the accompanying uncertainty would make sense. For a defending champion, the calculation should be different. Seattle’s priority should be eliminating weaknesses before they become postseason problems.

Diggs remains capable of doing that. The Seahawks have the need, a defined role and the financial flexibility to make a compelling offer.

One year. One more proven receiver. One fewer threat to Seattle’s championship defense.