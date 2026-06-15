Seahawks Issued Strong Message on Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the biggest threat to their repeat is within their division: the Los Angeles Rams. This offseason, after losing the NFC title game, the Rams have gone out to bolster their team, adding players like Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

As a result, could the Seahawks make a big move between now and the trade deadline later this year? Seattle has let several key players from last season’s championship team depart.

Last season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider showed he wasn’t afraid to make a big trade as he landed Rashid Shaheed, which is why Seattle could do that again.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux should be the major move the Seahawks make to stay on par with what the Rams have done this offseason.

“There aren’t really any other free agent options worth gambling on,” Wilcox wrote in a June 14 article. “Maybe they make a move at Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants have showed interest in trading him and that would give the Seahawks a pass rusher with some upside to replace what Mafe contributed.

“They don’t have to have a long-term solution in place now, but trading for Thibodeaux means he could impress enough to earn an extension.

“The goal here is because the Rams didn’t focus on offense, the Seahawks can find cracks in their offensive line to beat the Rams. The Seahawks were really good at disguising and simulating pressure in 2025 and were particularly good outside of their base defense packages.”

What Could Kayvon Thibodeaux Bring to Seahawks?

Last season for the Giants, Thibodeaux posted a 66.0 overall PFF defensive grade. He played 494 total snaps while recording 32 total pressures, three sacks, 23 hurries, and six hits. Moreover, he registered 20 solo tackles.

Moreover, Thibodeaux could use a change of scenery, and perhaps Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald might be the guy to help the player reach his potential. Any team considering trading for Thibodeaux will be hoping to get back to his 2023 version, when he recorded 11.5 sacks.

Seattle Not Changing Approach Despite Championship

Being part of the Seahawks’ culture might be what Thibodeaux needs. Despite being the reigning champions, Leonard Williams noted that the team isn’t approaching this season any differently. The team is taking the same approach it used last year, which laid the foundation for a Super Bowl run.

“I would say there’s no difference,” Williams said on June 11 on NFL Network. “That’s something that actually we’ve been harping on a lot is starting from the ground just like we did last year. We talked about climbing that mountain and playing in the death zone, which is like what we harp on, our style of football is playing in the death zone.

“I think that’s a big part of it obviously is you know, keeping a lot of our roster the same. We have a lot of the same guys that we went all the way with last year, but I think bigger than the players that are here, I would say it’s the culture. So keeping that culture alive is what’s going to take us to where we want to go again. And, I think that’s the biggest thing.”