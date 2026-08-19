Seahawks Receive Strong Take After Signing Trevon Diggs

On Aug. 19, the Seattle Seahawks decided to sign veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs to add more depth to that position ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, this move comes after the Seahawks agreed to terms with Terrion Arnold.

However, the NFL is expected to put Arnold on its Commissioner’s Exempt List once he signs with Seattle, meaning he won’t be able to practice or play while his legal process plays out, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

As for Diggs, he played nine games in the 2025 regular season between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, resulting in a PFF grade of 59.8. Furthermore, the veteran recorded 25 solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and zero interceptions.

Once the news emerged that Diggs was joining the Seahawks, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus shared his thoughts on where he sees Diggs fitting in the squad.

“You see his instincts,” Bumpus said in an Aug. 19 video from Seattle Sports. “He has instincts, but those instincts obviously can get you in trouble because now you’re jumping things, you’re more susceptible to double moves. That’s why he gave up all those yards. But I think you got a good football player.

“You have a good football player, a guy who’s shown that he can be elite in this league. And I think he’s going to be a depth piece. Can he work his way into maybe a more prominent role? Yeah, he could. But right now they’re bringing him in for depth.”

Should Cornerback Position Worry the Seahawks?

Meanwhile, Bumpus’ co-host, Stacy Rost, brought up the question regarding whether there should be concern with the Seahawks’ cornerback position, given that the team has felt the need to dip into the free agent market during training camp.

“Big picture, should I be worried about what the Seahawks think about their own cornerback depth?” Rost said in the same video. “These are not the moves of a team that feels absolutely solid about that group, unless it just so happens that there were two free agent cornerbacks and John Schneider, in doing his due diligence and finding random guys, thought, ‘Oh, these two are interesting.’ But I don’t think it’s a coincidence they’re both cornerbacks.”

Players in CB Position Have Failed to Impress

Bumpus feels that the Seahawks’ decision to enter the free-agent market stems from some players who did have a chance to impress and address any cornerback concerns internally, but haven’t done so in training camp and the first preseason.

As a result, rather than risk missing out on any free agents they felt would fit their defense, Seattle agreed to terms with Arnold and signed Diggs.

“Julian Neal, who’s questionable, has been banged up,” Bumpus added. “Shemar Jean-Charles, who played in the last preseason game, is on IR now. You got Michael Dansby, who’s a rookie [and] you have Andre Fuller, who’s a rookie. You have Nehemiah Pritchett, who’s had a tough time getting on the football field. He’s been more of a special teams guy.

“So I’m looking at maybe the Devon Witherspoon complex, right? You want to move him into that nickel spot, and you got Josh Jobe outside, and maybe you’re looking for another outside corner. That means that Dansby, Fuller and Pritchett have not done enough to really impress so far. They probably had their moments but haven’t done a lot.”