Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Makes a Hilarious Appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks

During the season debut of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp made a hilarious admission about when he received his invitation to Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s wedding. It was remarked by Sports Illustrated as one of the best moments of the episode.

In a conversation with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp revealed that he was invited to the wedding. The moment started when Darnold asked Kupp about Tony Romo, who had just been in the news for his confrontation with Wisconsin police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Kupp said that he saw Romo at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. He also noted that he thought the guest list for the wedding was ridiculously long. He was shocked he was invited after Darnold asked him about the occasion.

Kupp said, “Bro, when I got the invitation, I thought it was a joke. I would have imagined that there was a laundry list of people that knew him better.”

Darnold responded with, “Yeah, well they invited 1,000 people.”

Kupp Invitation to Swift Kelce Wedding Shows Seahawks Star’s Fame

While all NFL fans know Kupp from his excellence within football, it’s clear how much of a factor he is in the American media landscape as well. An invitation to Swift and Kelce’s wedding proves that. Despite being a fifth round draft pick out of Eastern Washington selected by the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp became a superstar.

In 2025, Kupp signed a three year $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks after spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, where he also won Super Bowl MVP. After a few injury plagued seasons, the team let him walk in free agency. Even though his best years are behind him, Kupp showcases his value to the Seattle Seahawks.

Throughout his career including the NFL Playoffs, Kupp has produced 9268 receiving yards and 67 receiving touchdowns. However, he only has one Pro Bowl, one All Pro, and one Offensive Player of the Year. While he’s definitely not a Hall of Fame player like Kelce, many people know Kupp. That’s especially true in the Pacific Northwest.

HBO’s Hard Knocks Presents a New Side of the Seattle Seahawks

While the Swift and Kelce’s wedding is not the number one topic for Seahawks fans heading into HBO’s Hard Knocks, it is a superfluous example of how much this team has grown. The Seattle Seahawks are finally getting their moment in the sun, and its fun seeing this team being showcased this way. While fans of the team are familiar with these personalities, now maybe your average person will as well. The next few weeks should be a lot of fun for Seahawks fans. All the little tidbits are great.