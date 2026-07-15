Seahawks’ Team Sale Talks Get Important Timeline Update

It was announced on July 11 that the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to be sold to the Khosla family for a record-breaking $9.6 billion. A number that far exceeds the prior record amount paid by Josh Harris to secure ownership of the Washington Commanders, which are arguably a more valuable franchise.

Whilst the agreement has reportedly been made, the eye-watering figure still has yet to be formalized, given that at least 24 of the NFL‘s 32 owners need to approve the sale before it officially materializes.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this could be happening in just over a month, as he reports that on August 26 a special one-off, one-day meeting has been called, where it is expected that the franchise owners will vote on the final sale.

Date officially set: The league notified teams today that there will be a special one-day meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 26 in Atlanta. It’s expected that there then will be a vote on the Seattle Seahawks’ ownership transaction, pending the Finance Committee… https://t.co/QEhPtThTyP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2026

“Date officially set: The league notified teams today that there will be a special one-day meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 26 in Atlanta,” Schefter wrote on X on July 14.

“It’s expected that there then will be a vote on the Seattle Seahawks’ ownership transaction, pending the Finance Committee review. There will also be an update on football and business matters related to the upcoming season.”

Seahawks Sale Could Be Ratified By 2026 Season Start

All signs point to the Khosla family, if approved by the other owners, taking control of the franchise following this meeting. The move is headed by Indian-American investor and billionaire Vinod Khosla, who already has a stake in the San Francisco 49ers; one that he will have to sell in order for his Seahawks purchase to be ratified.

And otherwise this is somewhat of a predictable state of affairs; after Paul Allen passed away in 2018, it was instructed that over the forthcoming years the assets be kept by his sister, Jody, as the trustee, and that the team should be eventually sold.

2026 itself made sense given the ascendance of the team, coming off a Super Bowl appearance and victory this past February. It was past the date before which selling the team would have mandated that 10% of the money recouped would have been given to the state of Washington.

And $9.6 billion is hardly a trivial number.