Seattle Seahawks Trip to Face Tennessee Titans Gets New NFL Twist

The Seattle Seahawks have another important date on their 2026 preseason calendar.

The NFL announced Monday, June 22, that Seattle will hold a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on August 21 in Nashville. The session will come two days before the Seahawks face the Titans in their second preseason game on August 23 at Nissan Stadium.

That gives Seattle more than just another travel date. Joint practices have become one of the NFL’s most valuable preseason tools because coaches can get starters competitive work in a controlled environment without exposing them to as many full-game snaps.

For the Seahawks, the Titans practice now becomes one of the most useful checkpoints of August.

Seahawks Will Visit Titans Before August 23 Preseason Game

Seattle’s preseason trip to Tennessee was already on the schedule. The Seahawks announced in May that they will face the Titans on Sunday, August 23, at 5 p.m. Pacific, with FOX carrying the game nationally.

The NFL’s latest announcement adds the joint practice piece: Seattle will practice against Tennessee on Friday, August 21, in Nashville.

That timing matters. The second preseason week is often when teams are far enough into camp to evaluate real position battles, but still early enough to adjust before roster cuts and the regular season. For players on the bubble, a joint practice can be as important as the preseason game itself.

Coaches often value those reps because they can script specific situations: red zone, third down, two-minute offense, pass protection and coverage matchups. Those periods can reveal more than a standard preseason drive, especially when teams are cautious with established starters.

Seahawks Training Camp Report Dates Are Also Set

The NFL also confirmed Seattle’s training camp reporting schedule. Seahawks rookies are scheduled to report on July 17, while veterans are due on July 24 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

That gives the Seahawks a little more than four weeks between the veterans’ report date and the Titans joint practice.

The schedule creates a clean ramp-up: camp opens in Renton, Seattle hosts the Dallas Cowboys in its preseason opener on August 15, then the Seahawks travel to Nashville for joint work with Tennessee before the August 23 game. Seattle closes the preseason on August 28 at Kansas City.

For fans, the Titans practice is not just a calendar footnote. It will be one of the best chances for the Seahawks’ coaching staff to evaluate players against an unfamiliar opponent before the final preseason push.

That is especially valuable in the trenches. Joint practices can give offensive linemen, defensive linemen, young pass rushers and backup defensive backs a clearer test than facing the same teammates every day in camp.

Titans Practice Gives Seahawks Another Evaluation Window

The Seahawks’ preseason game against Tennessee will still matter, but the August 21 practice may end up being more revealing for certain players.

Teams frequently limit top starters in preseason games, particularly when they can get controlled work in joint sessions. That does not make the game meaningless, but it can shift the spotlight toward roster battles, backup quarterback reps, special teams roles and late-depth-chart decisions.

For Seattle, the joint practice gives coaches another setting to measure how young players handle tempo, communication and physicality away from home. It also gives the Seahawks a chance to test personnel groupings before the regular season without putting too much on film in a game broadcast.

The biggest takeaway is simple: Seattle’s trip to Nashville now carries more weight.

What was already a nationally televised preseason matchup with the Titans is now a two-part evaluation window, with the joint practice on August 21 followed by the preseason game on August 23. For a Seahawks team trying to sharpen its roster before September, that extra day of competition could matter more than the final score.