Terrion Arnold Goes Viral After Latest Seattle Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks’ move for Terrion Arnold did not take long to generate a reaction around the NFL, and Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua quickly became part of the punchline.

As Arnold faces legal trouble, the NFL world leaned into that, posting a serious of jokes and concerns over the signing.

Multiple football accounts went viral after reports emerged on August 13 that Arnold plans to sign with Seattle. One post from GhettoGronk imagined Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald being asked how his defense intends to stop Nacua.

Another from NFL Hate Memes joked about Arnold’s response if Nacua beats him on a route.

The posts accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.

There is a football reason Nacua became the immediate reference point. He shredded Seattle for 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ Week 16 meeting last season. Nacua also produced several big plays when Los Angeles returned to Seattle for the NFC Championship Game, including a 44-yard reception and a 34-yard touchdown, although the Seahawks ultimately advanced to the Super Bowl.

Arnold potentially gives the defending champions another option for trying to prevent a repeat.

Terrion Arnold Gives Seahawks Another High-Upside Cornerback

Seattle is betting on talent that made Arnold the No. 24 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Across two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Arnold appeared in 24 games with 22 starts, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception. Detroit released him on June 29, five days after his arrest.

His arrival comes after Seattle lost Riq Woolen during the offseason and spent draft capital rebuilding its cornerback depth. The Seahawks selected Julian Neal in the third round, while Devon Witherspoon remains the centerpiece of the secondary. Neal has also dealt with a leg injury during training camp, adding another reason for Seattle to explore veteran help.

Macdonald acknowledged earlier this week that Arnold had a “great tryout” with Seattle and indicated the organization was doing extensive work on both the player and his circumstances before making a decision.

The Seahawks were not alone. Arnold also drew interest from several clubs and visited the Texans, Saints and Giants before choosing Seattle, according to reports.

What did Terrion Arnold Do?

Any discussion of Arnold’s potential role comes with a major qualification.

Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an alleged February incident near Tampa, Florida. Prosecutors allege Arnold orchestrated an attack against people he believed were connected to the theft of property from him. Arnold has pleaded not guilty and, through his representatives, denied the allegations.

A judge released Arnold on $1 million bond with home-confinement conditions that allow him to leave for work and legal matters.

There is also an NFL question still hanging over his return.

The league could place Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List now that he has joined another team. Such a move would create uncertainty over when Arnold could actually contribute to Seattle’s defense.

That makes the viral Nacua jokes only one layer of a much bigger Seahawks story.

If Arnold becomes available and earns a significant role, Seattle could eventually ask him to help deal with one of the league’s most productive receivers twice a year. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025.

Before that matchup becomes reality, however, Seattle has far more immediate questions to answer about its newest cornerback.