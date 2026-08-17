Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold New Draws Candid Message From Dan Campbell

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to pursue former Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold did not catch his old coach by surprise.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said NFL teams were always going to investigate Arnold’s situation for themselves, and he offered a notably supportive message for the cornerback after Seattle reached an agreement with him.

“No, I’m not surprised. Every team is going to do their due diligence,” Campbell said on August 16, according to Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. “So it’s like we would if we were in their seat, like Seattle or New York or whatever; we would’ve done the same thing. Let’s see what we can find out, whatever we can.”

Campbell then made clear that Detroit’s decision to release Arnold has not created lingering animosity.

“We know that him coming out, he’s a good kid, he’s got ability,” Campbell said. “I have no ill will whatsoever toward Terrion. I wish him the best. And I wish everything and everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Those comments provide another layer of context to one of Seattle’s most scrutinized personnel decisions of the offseason.

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Dan Campbell’s Comments Echo Seahawks’ Own Evaluation of Terrion Arnold

Campbell’s assessment is significant because the Lions knew Arnold better than virtually any NFL organization outside of Seattle’s current evaluators.

Detroit selected Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after his career at Alabama. He appeared in 24 games over two seasons for the Lions before Detroit released him in June following his arrest on eight felony charges connected to an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Florida.

Arnold has denied wrongdoing through his representatives.

Despite cutting Arnold, Campbell has continued to separate his feelings about the player from the circumstances surrounding his legal case.

That tracks closely with how Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald described Seattle’s evaluation.

Macdonald said on August 14 that the Seahawks understood the seriousness of Arnold’s legal situation but had also received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from people familiar with Arnold.

“We felt like we’ve done our due diligence,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com.

Macdonald added that Seattle had a “great discussion” with Arnold during his visit and that the organization felt strongly about the environment in its locker room.

The Seahawks had also evaluated Arnold coming out of Alabama before the 2024 draft.

“There’s a really great opportunity that we think his skillset fits in our secondary,” Macdonald said. “He plays with a lot of energy, physicality.”

For Seattle, that history helps explain why Arnold remained an attractive football option despite the obvious complications surrounding his situation.

Terrion Arnold’s Seahawks Timeline Remains Uncertain

Seattle and Arnold have agreed to a deal, but Macdonald acknowledged that the timing of Arnold actually joining the team remains unsettled.

“We have an agreement with him, and we’ll see,” Macdonald said. “I really don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

Arnold’s legal case remains ongoing. He faces eight felony charges stemming from allegations that he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in Florida after property and cash were stolen from him.

Prosecutors have alleged that Arnold helped set the events in motion, while his attorneys have disputed that characterization and maintained that he was not present when the alleged crimes occurred.

A Florida judge granted Arnold bond in June, allowing him to leave home for football-related work and legal obligations.

Macdonald has also indicated that the Seahawks will defer to the legal process and the NFL regarding Arnold’s playing status.

That leaves Seattle with two separate questions: whether Arnold can eventually help its secondary, and when — or whether — he will be permitted to take the field.

Campbell cannot answer either one.

But his reaction does offer some insight into how Arnold’s former organization views Seattle’s willingness to take a closer look.

Detroit ultimately decided moving on was best for the Lions. Campbell nevertheless said he understands why another organization would reach a different conclusion after conducting its own investigation.

And when asked where he personally stands with Arnold now, Campbell’s answer was uncomplicated.

He wishes his former player well.