Seahawks Get Blunt Message From Lions GM on Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks did their homework on Terrion Arnold and decided the former first-round pick deserved an opportunity. His former team did its own digging and reached a much different conclusion.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes offered a blunt explanation for moving on from Arnold after the cornerback landed with the Seahawks, saying Detroit received additional information following Arnold’s arrest before deciding releasing him was “the best and right thing” for the organization.

“I mean, look, the whole situation obviously was unfortunate. You know, the kid made a mistake,” Holmes said September 2, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “The more information we got throughout the process, that was the result of us doing what the best and right thing was for the club, which was to move forward.”

Holmes added that Detroit appreciated Arnold’s contributions but is now focused on the cornerbacks still on its roster.

The comments are notable from a Seahawks perspective because Seattle has publicly described its own evaluation of Arnold in considerably different terms. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the Seahawks conducted their due diligence before agreeing to sign Arnold and received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from people who know him.

That leaves two organizations looking at the same complicated situation and ultimately making very different decisions.

Seahawks Saw Terrion Arnold as an Opportunity

The Seahawks officially signed Arnold on August 29, weeks after initially reaching an agreement with him.

Arnold had been released by Detroit following his June arrest on kidnapping and armed robbery charges stemming from an alleged February incident in Florida. The Athletic reported that his next court appearance is scheduled for October 5.

Seattle was well aware of the unresolved legal situation before pursuing him.

“It was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process,” Macdonald said August 14. “We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter. There’s a process behind it, so we respect that.”

Macdonald said the Seahawks would allow the legal proceedings and the NFL’s process to play out while giving Arnold an opportunity to eventually earn a role.

Seattle’s evaluation went beyond Arnold’s football ability.

Macdonald said the Seahawks received positive feedback from people who had been in Arnold’s corner and had what he called a “real discussion” with the 23-year-old during his visit.

“We felt like we’ve done our due diligence,” Macdonald said. “I appreciated his honesty in those moments, and that’s really all you can ask for.”

Holmes’ comments offer an interesting counterpoint.

The Lions also gathered information, according to their GM. Their process resulted in the decision that separating from Arnold was best for the franchise.

Seattle’s resulted in signing him.

Terrion Arnold Still Has to Earn a Seahawks Role

The Seahawks’ decision does not guarantee Arnold a significant place in their secondary — or an immediate opportunity to compete for one.

Arnold was placed on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List as the league monitors his legal situation, The Athletic reported. The designation prevents him from practicing or playing, though he can attend team meetings and is paid while on the list.

Even before Arnold officially signed, Macdonald made it clear Seattle viewed him as an opportunity rather than a finished roster solution.

“There’s a really great opportunity that we think his skillset fits in our secondary,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks had plenty of familiarity with Arnold before his NFL career began. Seattle evaluated him ahead of the 2024 draft, when Detroit ultimately selected him in the first round.

Macdonald specifically cited Arnold’s movement skills, physicality and experience playing pattern-match coverages at Alabama as attributes that could translate to his defense.

The talent is not difficult to identify.

Arnold started 22 games over two seasons with Detroit and totaled 18 passes defensed and one interception, according to his Seahawks player profile.

What happens next is considerably less certain.

Seattle is entering the regular season without being able to count on Arnold on the field. His legal case remains unresolved, and the NFL has not established a timetable for when he could be removed from the exempt list.

That makes Holmes’ comments particularly relevant to the Seahawks just days after they formally added Arnold.

Detroit received more information and decided it was time to move on.

Seattle gathered information of its own and decided Arnold was worth an opportunity.

The Seahawks are now betting that their evaluation — and the structure of the locker room Macdonald repeatedly expressed confidence in — makes that opportunity worthwhile.