Seattle Seahawks Showing Serious Interest in Ex-Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks have been named as one of the NFL teams that reached out about former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, according to his agent.

Nicole Lynn, Arnold’s agent, said during a Friday, July 10 court hearing that the Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Houston Texans had contacted her about Arnold, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lynn also said Arnold worked out for the Texans.

That does not mean a Seattle signing is close. It does make Arnold a notable name to watch because the Seahawks have spent the offseason reshaping their cornerback room after Riq Woolen’s departure and still have questions behind their top options.

Arnold is also one of the NFL’s most complicated free agents. The Lions released the former first-round pick after his arrest in Florida, where he faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery tied to an alleged February incident. Arnold has not been convicted, and Reuters reported that he pleaded not guilty after being released on a $1 million bond.

Why the Seahawks Connection Is Worth Watching

Seattle’s interest, if it goes beyond due diligence, would be easy to understand strictly from a football standpoint.

Arnold was the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NFL draft after a standout college career at Alabama. He is still only 23 years old, and players with that draft pedigree and athletic profile rarely become available this early in their careers.

The Seahawks also have a different cornerback picture than they did a year ago. Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, ending a four-year Seattle run that included 53 starts, 12 interceptions and 53 passes defensed, according to the Seahawks’ official free agency tracker. The same tracker noted that Seattle re-signed Josh Jobe, who had split time with Woolen during the 2025 season.

That leaves Devon Witherspoon as the headliner of the group, with Jobe, Nick Emmanwori, Noah Igbinoghene, Nehemiah Pritchett, Julian Neal, Michael Dansby and others competing for roles. ESPN’s current Seahawks depth chart lists Witherspoon, Jobe and Emmanwori among the most prominent defensive backs in the corner/nickel mix.

Arnold would not be a depth-only swing if teams were evaluating him purely as a player. He would be viewed as a high-upside reclamation target with starting traits. For Seattle, that is the football appeal.

The rest of the equation is much more complicated.

Terrion Arnold’s Legal Case Creates Major NFL Uncertainty

Any team considering Arnold would have to weigh more than cornerback depth.

According to the Detroit Free Press report, Arnold appeared in court Friday for a motion hearing tied to the conditions of his pretrial release. The report said prosecutors sought an ankle monitor, but that request was denied, and Arnold remains confined to his Florida home except for work- or attorney-related meetings.

The NFL layer is also important. Under the league’s personal conduct policy, a player may be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List when he is formally charged with a felony or a crime of violence. A player on that list may not practice or attend games, though he may be allowed at the club facility for certain non-football activities with permission.

That matters for the Seahawks or any other interested team because signing Arnold would not necessarily mean being able to count on him for training camp, preseason or the regular season. Even if a court allows him to continue working in football, the NFL has its own process.

That is why this story should be viewed as “Seahawks linked” rather than “Seahawks closing in.” Lynn naming Seattle confirms at least some level of contact, but there is a wide gap between a team checking in with an agent and a team making a roster commitment during an active criminal case.

Seahawks Have a Football Need, but This Would Be a High-Risk Move

The Seahawks’ cornerback need is real enough to explain why Arnold’s name would come up.

Mike Macdonald’s defense asks a lot of its defensive backs, and Seattle has leaned into versatility with players such as Witherspoon and Emmanwori. But Woolen’s exit removed a long, experienced outside corner from the rotation. Jobe gives Seattle a veteran option, while Neal and Dansby offer developmental competition, but the depth chart still has room for another high-end talent if the front office believes the risk is manageable.

Arnold’s case makes that “if” enormous.

From a roster-building standpoint, Seattle would likely have to treat Arnold as a bonus addition rather than a player who solves a starting spot. A signing could make sense only if the contract protected the team, the legal conditions allowed Arnold to participate, and the Seahawks were comfortable with the NFL availability risk.

That is a lot to clear.

For now, the safest read is that the Seahawks are doing what many NFL teams do when a talented player unexpectedly hits the market: gathering information. Arnold’s draft status makes him worth a call. His legal situation makes him impossible to evaluate like a normal free agent.

The next meaningful step would be a visit, workout or direct confirmation from Seattle. Until then, Arnold is a name connected to the Seahawks — but not yet a player fans should assume will be part of Macdonald’s secondary.