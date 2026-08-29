Seahawks Announce Terrion Arnold News Before Roster Cut Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks made their agreement with Terrion Arnold official Saturday, signing the former Detroit Lions first-round pick after more than two weeks of uncertainty over when the move would actually happen.

After the signing, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Arnodl would be placed on the commissioner’s excempt list once the league receives his contract. Players on that list do not count against the 53-man roster and cannot practice or play, though they are allowed to attend team meetings.

Seattle announced the transaction one day before the NFL’s deadline for teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players. The Seahawks waived offensive tackle Derrick Graham to create room on their 90-man roster for Arnold.

That means Saturday’s move gives Seattle contractual control of a player the organization coveted without providing any certainty about when — or if — Arnold will be available to play this season.

Seahawks Had Been Working Through Terrion Arnold Signing

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Arnold earlier in August, but coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged at the time that completing the transaction was more complicated than a normal free-agent signing.

“The timetable right now is being worked out,” Macdonald told reporters on August 14. “To my understanding, he’s (talked with) quite a few teams—eight-plus, maybe 10-plus teams—so we’re working through that on when’s the best time for him to come in, but we have an agreement with him.”

Seattle finally completed that process Saturday, less than 24 hours before the NFL’s 6 p.m. ET roster-reduction deadline on August 30.

Arnold, 23, was arrested in June and faces eight felony counts in Florida — four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping — stemming from an alleged February incident.

Arnold’s attorney has maintained his innocence and disputed prosecutors’ case. The Detroit Lions released Arnold on June 29, days after his arrest.

Macdonald has repeatedly said the Seahawks will allow both the legal and NFL processes to play out.

“We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter,” Macdonald said earlier this month. “There’s a process behind it, so we respect that. That’s how we’ll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is.”

Why Seahawks Were Willing to Take Chance on Arnold

For Seattle, the attraction is straightforward from a football perspective.

The Lions selected Arnold No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL draft after his career at Alabama. He appeared in 24 games over two seasons with Detroit, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception.

Macdonald said Seattle also evaluated Arnold closely before the 2024 draft and believes his traits translate well to the Seahawks’ defensive system.

“You see the movement skills, you see the physicality, and that’s the stuff that we saw coming out of school,” Macdonald said. “That’s what made us think that he could be a good fit in our defense.”

Seattle has also insulated itself from needing Arnold immediately.

The Seahawks signed former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on August 19, adding another veteran option to a secondary led by Devon Witherspoon. Arnold’s expected placement on the exempt list would keep him out of that immediate roster competition while his situation is resolved.

That distinction matters with Seattle finalizing its initial 53-man roster.

Saturday’s announcement answers the question of whether the Seahawks would follow through after agreeing to terms with Arnold. It does not answer the much bigger question surrounding the former first-round pick: when the NFL will allow him to take the field.

For now, Seattle has made its part of the decision.