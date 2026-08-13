Seahawks Plan to Sign Terrion Arnold as NFL Faces Exempt List Decision

The Seattle Seahawks plan to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 13, turning what began as a training-camp tryout into one of the NFL’s most complicated late-summer additions.

But signing Arnold may be only the first step toward getting him on the field.

Schefter reported that the NFL must now decide whether Arnold will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he faces felony charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery case in Florida. Arnold has denied the allegations through his representatives. The former Detroit Lions first-round pick also visited the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants before choosing Seattle.

Contract terms were not immediately reported.

UPDATED, 8:17 p.m. EST: NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Arnold signed a one-year contract.

Terrion Arnold Gives Seahawks Another High-Upside Cornerback

On football merit alone, it is easy to see why Seattle kept pursuing Arnold.

Detroit selected him No. 24 overall out of Alabama in the 2024 draft. Over his first two NFL seasons, Arnold appeared in 24 games and recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception.

He now joins a Seahawks secondary that already has established starters Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe, but entered training camp without a settled answer for its third cornerback role. The competition to provide DB depth has been one of the team’s major camp storylines following Riq Woolen’s departure in free agency.

The Seahawks’ current depth chart lists Witherspoon and Jobe as the two starting cornerbacks, with Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene and other young options behind them.

Seattle had already brought Arnold in for a tryout earlier in the week. Head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged at the time that the team was evaluating more than Arnold’s ability on the field.

“We had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Macdonald said, while noting there were “other things surrounding it” that the Seahawks were working through.

The decision to proceed with a signing indicates Seattle’s evaluation went far enough for the organization to want Arnold on the roster.

Whether he can actually help that roster immediately is a different question.

NFL Decision Could Keep Arnold Off the Field

Arnold was arrested in June in connection with a February incident in Florida. Tampa authorities said he faces multiple felony charges related to kidnapping and robbery. Prosecutors allege Arnold directed an attack against three people he believed were connected to the theft of cash and luxury items. Arnold’s representatives have denied that he was involved and have maintained his innocence.

The legal process is still in its early stages. Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta reported on August 13, citing an Arnold spokesman, that Arnold’s arraignment scheduled for that day had already been handled remotely via Zoom. His next scheduled court appearance is an October 5 status hearing in Tampa, where he is expected to appear in person.

That timeline matters for Seattle because the criminal case could remain unresolved well into the regular season.

The Lions released Arnold on June 29 after a judge set his bond at $1 million. He was permitted to leave home for work and legal obligations, which allowed him to continue meeting and working out with NFL teams.

Now the league has a separate decision to make.

The Commissioner’s Exempt List is a special status that only the NFL commissioner can impose; a club cannot place a player there on its own, and placement is not automatic. A player on the list is temporarily exempt from the club’s active-list limit and is not eligible to play while exempt.

That distinction makes Seattle’s move unusual: Arnold can become a Seahawk without the Seahawks knowing when, or whether, he will be available to play.

For a team that entered camp searching for another cornerback capable of handling meaningful snaps, Arnold represents considerably more pedigree than the typical August addition.

He also arrives with considerably more uncertainty.