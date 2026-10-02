Seahawks Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Texans Veteran

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t afraid to pull off midseason trades, and in a tight division race, any move to bolster the team could prove vital to their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Seattle’s calling card is its defense, and even though it gave up 33 points in its Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, that feels like an outlier rather than a growing trend.

Nonetheless, could the Seahawks bolster their pass rush, as the team has only seven sacks and 108 tackles for loss over three games, per StatMuse?

Seattle Seahawks on SI’s Brendon Nelson floated Jadeveon Clowney’s name as a potential trade option ahead of the deadline. If the Houston Texans fall to 0-4 after Week 4, they’ll need to make decisions on their veteran assets and possibly start fielding calls.

“Clowney almost certainly signed with Houston believing that they’d be his potential ticket to an elusive super bowl trip, but right now they look like they’re the furthest thing from such an accomplishment,” Nelson wrote in an Oct. 2 article. “The West Coast may not be his speed, but maybe he’d tolerate it for a few months to try to win it all.”

A potential trade to Seattle would mark Clowney’s second stint in the Pacific Northwest, having played for the Seahawks in 2019, recording 21 solo tackles, 10 assists, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 13 games, per StatMuse.

Jadeveon Clowney Would Fit Seahawks’ Defense

Moreover, Nelson believes Clowney would fit into head coach Mike Macdonald’s system, as more depth in the pass rush is always a good thing if the Seahawks want to replicate what they did last season.

“The price is right, both in terms of his trade value and his $5.5 million contract,” Nelson added in his article. “We know he’s an excellent fit in Mike Macdonald’s scheme. And I fully believe he’s still got plenty of game left. If the Texans aren’t putting up Danielle Hunter, then surely they’ll try to grab something for Clowney. Hammer the phone for this one, and the issue is resolved.”

The return to Houston probably hasn’t been what Clowney would have liked, given the 0-3 record and his 20 total snaps, which has led to a 61.3 overall PFF defensive grade. Clowney has also generated two total pressures, one sack, zero hurries, one QB hit, and one stop.

Seattle’s Week 4 Outlook Against the Chargers

Seattle will be looking for a bounce-back performance in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and now is a perfect time to be facing Justin Herbert and Co. At 0-3, the Chargers’ season is flying off the rails, and their confidence likely isn’t high right now, given their situation.

As a result, after a surprising loss to the Commanders, the Seahawks will be back home to get themselves on track. It will be interesting to see whether the Seattle pass rush can keep up the pressure on Herbert after sacking Marcus Mariota twice in Week 3.

Nonetheless, Mariota threw for three touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 110.0, so the Seahawks defense will need to tighten up in some areas to avoid another surprising result.