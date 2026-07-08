Tom Brady Recalls Super Bowl Victory Against Seattle Seahawks

When the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the result began the possibility of one dynasty and ended another. The Seahawks were looking like the next franchise to win back to back Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Patriots were looking to get back on top of the podium for the first time in a decade.

Play

Brady recollected the victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers. They asked him what his favorite Super Bowl victory was of his seven. He mentioned the Super Bowl against the Seahawks specifically as one of his fondest memories.

Brady said, “We had gone 10 years, and three time we won it, then I had two where we lost it. And then 2024 came, and we’re going against the Legion of Boom, and we’re down 10 in the fourth quarter, and then we end up having the most incredible last 20 minutes of the game.”

As we all know, the Seahawks lost on a game winning interception by Malcolm Butler off Russell Wilson. The rest is history, and this is a moment Seahawks can forget now that the franchise claimed its second Super Bowl.

Brady’s Super Bowl Victory Against the Seattle Seahawks Still Lives in Infamy

The Seattle Seahawks losing Super Bowl XLIX continues to haunt fans of the franchise despite their recent success. It will be one of those games that people will talk about until the end of time. The game ranks as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time on multiple lists.

Even though the Patriots won the match, the fact that people still talk about it centered around the Legion of Boom speaks to how special this era was for Seattle. The Legion of Boom remains a hallmark in NFL history for how great of a defense they were. Their contribution to Seattle sports in general helps inspire the Seahawks today. Although they changed their name to the Dark Side, the Mike MacDonald Seattle Seahawks still draw so much from the Carroll era.

The Seattle Seahawks Have Moved On: “We Do Not Care”

With the Seahawks victorious over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, they removed a tremendous weight off the shoulders of Seahawks fans. Now, people can enjoy this team for what it is instead of having to fight off demons of Super Bowls past. While the rest of the NFL world still focuses on whatever they care about, the Seattle Seahawks have their own worries. They want to win another Super Bowl.

As MacDonald was asked about the Butler play continuously the week of the Super Bowl, he stayed steadfast in his resolve about focusing on this team. The Seahawks simply do not care about what happened. They just want to win games and stack trophies. They are already moving on from this last Super Bowl, so why would they care about one 10 years ago? Thanks for memories, Brady, but we have other things on our schedule.