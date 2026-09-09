Seahawks Make Final Call on WR Tory Horton for Patriots Opener

The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tory Horton when they begin their Super Bowl title defense Wednesday.

The Seahawks announced with their inactive list Wednesday evening Horton will not dress for the Week 1 matchup versus the New England Patriots. Horton was one of seven players included on the inactive list released an hour and a half prior to kickoff.

Along with Horton, safety Nick Emmanwori, quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Ty Okada, guard Beau Stephens, tight end Nick Kallerup and defensive end Mike Morris will be inactive for the Seahawks in Week 1. Milroe will serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Horton entered the season opener questionable because of a hamstring injury. Okada is also dealing with a hamstring concern.

If there’s any good news, with the team’s first game Wednesday, the wideout will have a week and a half before Seattle’s Week 2 matchup. But the team will have to get through the AFC champion Patriots without him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and Montorie Foster Jr. will be Seattle’s available wide receivers for the game.

The Seahawks and Patriots are meeting in the first Week 1 Super Bowl rematch in 10 years. Kickoff between the two clubs will be at 5:20 pm PT at Lumen Field.