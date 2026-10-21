Seahawks Trade Proposal Hauls in Underperforming All-Pro Corner

The Seattle Seahawks have not quite managed to start the 2026 season at the same pace with which they ended 2025.

The majority of problems this year have come from the offense, where quarterback Sam Darnold appears to have regressed ever since he came back from glute injury suffered early on in the team’s season-opening win against the New England Patriots.

But the Seahawks may also look to shore up one area of weakness on defense – cornerback. Although the team ranks first in total defense and passing defense, there is no question that Josh Jobe’s play does not quite match that of the rest of the secondary.

So a new trade proposal has Seattle move for Indianapolis Colts cornerback, Sauce Gardner.

The Colts May Be Open to Trading Sauce Gardner

The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday after the team fell to 2-4 on the year after losing to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Consequently, many believe that changes could well be afoot in Indy as new owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks to reshape the team in her image, having taken over from her father, Jim, after his death in May 2025.

With the Colts not currently having a first round draft pick in 2027 despite having needs in core areas of the roster, namely quarterback, Irsay-Gordon may look to recoup some of that draft capital by bailing on one of Ballard’s biggest flop moves. The trade for Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline in November.

Sauce Gardner Would Add New Flexibility to the Secondary

The Seahawks currently sit at 3-3 after six games; three games behind division leaders, the San Francisco 49ers.

If Seattle is going to retain any hope at winning the division after their mixed start, improving the consistency of the passing offense is surely priority one. But right behind it is ensuring that the strength of the team stays the strength.

Adding Gardner could see the Seahawks create the most talented cornerback tandem in Devon Witherspoon – who is having another All-Pro year in 2026 – with another All-Pro in the Indianapolis Colt.

Although the Seahawks did just sign Jobe to a three-year, $24 million deal this past offseason, trading for the 25-year old won’t negate his raison d’etre on defense. Rather, it actually allows the Seahawks substantial flexibility to move Witherspoon in and out of the slot; the position he played around half the time in his first two years in the league.

At the moment, Nick Emmanwori is utilized as a big nickel, but in more obvious passing situations, it could behoove the Seahawks to move Witherspoon to the inside and roll Emmanwori down to the box as a hybrid third safety in dime sets; or as the strong/box safety in single-high looks.

Given Sauce Gardner’s middling start to the season, and the fact that he’s a year older and now on an expensive four year, $120.4 million contract, he will not be worth quite the same sky-high price of two first round picks that the Colts paid a year ago. A price that many believed was far too steep even at the time.

But it is also reasonable to think that for a player that has made two All-Pro teams and is still just 25 years of age; even if he has struggled with consistency at times over the course of his four-and-a-half years in the league; would still requisite a first round pick as compensation.

Seattle Seahawks receive: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner

Indianapolis Colts receive: 2027 1st round pick