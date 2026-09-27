Former Seahawks RB Lands 53-Man Roster Shot With Steelers

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer is getting another shot on an NFL 53-man roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Homer from their practice squad to the active roster on September 26, the team announced, putting the 28-year-old back on the 53 ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s more than a one-week call-up this time.

Pittsburgh elevated Homer from the practice squad for its September 20 game against the New England Patriots, then returned him to the practice squad. Now the former Seahawks sixth-round pick has a permanent roster spot — at least for the moment — as injuries force the Steelers to shuffle their personnel.

Travis Homer Gets Steelers Opportunity With Rico Dowdle Out

The timing of Homer’s promotion is notable.

Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been ruled out against Cincinnati with a toe injury. Pittsburgh also placed rookie offensive guard Gennings Dunker on injured reserve on Saturday, creating the 53-man roster opening filled by Homer.

The Steelers additionally elevated running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad for the Bengals game.

That distinction matters.

Homer has made a career out of being considerably more than an emergency ball carrier. The Steelers credited him with 46 career special-teams tackles when they signed him to a one-year contract in March.

Pittsburgh initially released Homer during final cuts on August 30 before bringing him back on the practice squad one day later. He didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity.

The Steelers elevated Homer for Week 2 and gave him two carries against New England. Now he has cleared the next hurdle.

Former Seahawks RB Built His NFL Career on Special Teams

Seattle selected Homer out of Miami with the No. 204 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He never developed into a featured running back for the Seahawks, but that wasn’t what kept him on the roster.

Homer became one of Seattle’s more dependable special-teams players while also providing depth behind the team’s primary running backs. He appeared in 49 games over four seasons with the Seahawks, making two starts.

His most memorable Seattle moment didn’t even come on offense.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in December 2021, Homer took a direct snap on a fake punt and raced 73 yards for a touchdown. He later recovered a fumble on kickoff coverage in Seattle’s 30-23 victory and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

He also returned an onside kick 44 yards for a touchdown earlier that season.

Those plays help explain why Homer is still around.

Since leaving Seattle following the 2022 season, Homer spent three years with the Chicago Bears before signing with Pittsburgh in March. He has 90 career rushing attempts for 474 yards and 55 receptions for another 475 yards.

The offensive numbers are modest. His versatility has been the selling point.

Homer’s Steelers Promotion Extends an 8-Year NFL Run

There was no guarantee Homer would make it this far with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed him during the offseason but released him while forming their initial 53-man roster. Pittsburgh instead opened the season with Jaylen Warren, Dowdle and Eli Heidenreich on the active roster, while Homer and Nichols landed on the practice squad.

Less than a month later, the picture has changed.

Dowdle’s injury created an immediate need in the backfield, while Dunker’s move to injured reserve provided Pittsburgh the roster spot to promote Homer.

That doesn’t guarantee Homer a significant offensive role against Cincinnati, particularly with Nichols also elevated for the game. It does give the former Seahawks draft pick something more valuable than another temporary promotion.

He’s back on a 53-man roster.

Seven years after Seattle used a sixth-round pick on him, Homer has found another way to stick.