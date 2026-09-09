Seattle Seahawks Get Welcome News Just Before Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks will not have to contend with one of the New England Patriots’ most dangerous offensive weapons in Wednesday night’s season opener.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out with an ankle injury, according to New England’s final injury report. Henderson did not participate in any of the Patriots’ three practices leading up to the game.

That is significant good news for Seattle before its Super Bowl LX rematch with New England at Lumen Field. Henderson led the Patriots with 911 rushing yards as a rookie last season and emerged as an explosive complement to quarterback Drake Maye.

TreVeyon Henderson Gave Patriots a Big-Play Threat

Henderson’s final rookie numbers illustrate why his absence matters beyond simply changing New England’s running back rotation.

The former Ohio State standout rushed 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 221 yards and another touchdown. According to NFL.com, Henderson produced six runs of at least 20 yards and four of at least 40.

The Patriots’ official site notes that Henderson scored four touchdowns of at least 50 yards during the season, making him a threat to turn a routine running play into points.

Seattle saw Henderson in February, though its defense kept him from making a major impact in Super Bowl LX. Henderson finished with six carries for 19 yards and three receptions for 26 yards as the Seahawks beat the Patriots 29-13.

Wednesday’s challenge becomes somewhat more straightforward without that speed in New England’s backfield.

Henderson Absence Could Help Banged-Up Seahawks Secondary

Henderson being unavailable is particularly helpful considering Seattle enters Week 1 with uncertainty at safety.

The Seahawks ruled Ty Okada out with a hamstring injury, while Nick Emmanwori is questionable with an ankle injury after being limited throughout the week. Wide receiver Tory Horton is also questionable.

Henderson’s value is not limited to traditional handoffs. His ability to get into space gives a defense another player to account for on passing downs and can put additional stress on linebackers and defensive backs.

Without him, New England is expected to lean more heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson remains a productive option. He rushed for 603 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season while adding 345 receiving yards and two more scores. But Henderson was New England’s leading rusher and offered the more consistent home-run threat, averaging 5.1 yards per carry compared with Stevenson’s 4.6.

New England could also elevate Lan Larison or Hassan Haskins from the practice squad to provide additional depth, according to Patriots.com.

Patriots Also Missing Offensive-Line Depth

Henderson will not be New England’s only offensive absence.

The Patriots also ruled out reserve center Ben Brown because of a knee injury. Brown did not travel to Seattle. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, meanwhile, does not carry a game designation after returning as a full practice participant.

Seattle still has plenty to deal with. Maye is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, and Stevenson gives New England an experienced option in the backfield.

But eliminating Henderson from the equation takes away one of the Patriots’ best opportunities to create an explosive play.

For a Seahawks defense attempting to begin its title defense by beating the same opponent it defeated in February, that qualifies as a meaningful break before kickoff.