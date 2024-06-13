Seahawks Urged to Go ‘All-In’ on 36-TD QB to Replace Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks would be an ideal landing spot for one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

As urged by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, the Seahawks should go “all-in” on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is on the verge of entering the final year of his contract. Although the Cowboys are adamant that they are committed to re-signing Prescott to a new contract, there has been little traction in regard to contract talks. That means the possibility of Prescott signing with another team in free agency next offseason is a realistic possibility.

Moton argues how there may not be much margin for error for Geno Smith as he enters the 2024 season with a new regime – first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb – and that Seattle may find it beneficial to release the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and sign Prescott next offseason.

“Under a new regime, going into his age-34 term, Smith may not have much margin for error with the collection of talent around him,” writes Moton. “Next offseason, the Seahawks can release Smith and save $25 million. They can cut role players like tight end Noah Fant (saves $9 million) and Uchenna Nwosu (saves $8.5 million) and restructure defensive lineman Leonard Williams’ contract (saves $9.4 million) to make room for Dak Prescott’s deal.”

Why Seahawks Could Move on From Geno Smith After 2024

Smith has been productive for the Seahawks since being named starter prior to the 2022 season. He led Seattle to a surprise playoff appearance during the 2022 season and was named the Comeback Player of the Year. During his prolific 2022 campaign, Smith led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%) and ranked fourth in the NFL in touchdowns (30) and fifth in passer rating (100.9).

However, those numbers took a dip during the 2023 season as the Seahawks missed the playoffs. Smith threw for 20 touchdowns and a 92.1 passer rating while completing 64.7% of his passes.

While Smith is a solid starting option, there may be a clear ceiling with him as the starting quarterback. Prior to the 2022 season, Smith hadn’t served as a full-time starter since the 2014 season with the New York Jets. He went 11-18 as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2013 and 2014 seasons and threw for 28 touchdowns against 36 interceptions with a 72.4 passer rating during his four seasons with the Jets.

Why Dak Prescott Is an Upgrade Over Geno Smith

Meanwhile, Prescott has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he became a starter back in 2016. And he’s only getting better with age.

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off of his best season to date, finishing as the runner-up in MVP voting during the 2023 season. Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns (36) and passes completed (410).

However, signing Prescott would likely mean paying him north of $50 million per year. According to Spotrac, his market value is $50.9 million per year across four years at a total of over $203 million. By comparison, Smith is earning an average annual value of $25 million per year.

It is true that Prescott lacks playoff success despite his productive career. Prescott is 2-5 in his postseason career and has yet to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs.

However, signing with a team such as the Seahawks with a stacked offensive supporting cast – featuring Pro Bowlers such as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett along with former first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba – could be beneficial for both sides. Prescott is looking to get over the hump due to his lack of playoff success and the Seahawks are looking for a piece that will lift them from fringe playoff contender into being a Super Bowl-contending team.

If the Seahawks miss the playoffs again this season – or are one-and-done in the playoffs – they could very well consider moving on from Smith and pursuing Prescott next offseason.