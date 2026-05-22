Seahawks Urged to Make Major Decision on Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks made challenging decisions this offseason, letting go of key players from last season’s Super Bowl-winning team. Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Kenneth Walker III, and Boye Mafe were among the players that the Seahawks let walk.

Moreover, the decisions don’t get any easier for Seattle, as Devon Witherspoon and Derick Hall are next in line for new contracts. Regarding Hall, Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk is urging the Seahawks to get a deal done with the 25-year-old before he hits free agency next year.

“Sign Derick Hall,” Salk said on the May 21 edition of “Brock & Salk.” “I know Spoon’s the priority. This is not a sign-Hall-over-Spoon argument, but make sure to sign Hall long term. He’s entering his age-25 season. He turned 25 two months ago. He’s not 30, he’s not 32, he’s not even 28. He’s a 25-year-old who’s an absolute menace on the field…

“He fits the profile of what Mike Macdonald wants. If rugged is the word we keep talking about, Derick Hall is rugged. You can have conversations about whether he is quick enough or finishes well enough or whatever, but is he rugged? Definitely, yes. Derick Hall is rugged. He’s the right age; he’s only 25. He’s demonstrated it on the field.”

Last season, Hall played 419 total snaps for the Seahawks defense, leading to a 73.3 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Hall generated 41 total pressures, three sacks, 27 hurries, and 11 QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 17 solo tackles.

Extending Derick Hall Would Help Long-Term Issue

Furthermore, Salk believes the Seahawks need to get a deal done for Hall because the team lacks depth at the edge position long-term.

“He checks the scouting box [and] he checks the advanced statistical box as you look at pass-rush win rate,“ Salk added. “He plays a premier position as an edge guy, and they don’t have any depth at that position anymore because the other three guys projected to be in the rotation are essentially all year-to-year.

“After that, you’re going to some undrafted dudes who might have a chance but have not proven anything on the field yet. Sign this man. What are we talking about? This should be the most obvious signing of all time. Sign Derick Hall to a long-term deal.”

Seahawks Get Blunt Message on Devon Witherspoon

As mentioned, Witherspoon is the other player needing a new contract. Although he and the Seahawks have yet to reach an agreement, Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost recently shared her thoughts on the situation. Furthermore, she isn’t ready to hit the panic button on the situation yet.

“I don’t think there’s something overly concerning going on, where you’ll see hostility from both sides, but you’d assume he and his agent are looking to reset the market,“ Rost wrote in a May 12 mailbag article.

“There could be a holdup based on anything from guaranteed money or disagreements about how much the market should be reset, or something as simple as this conversation being pushed back to a late offseason priority because of the draft.”