Seahawks Urged to Add Top Red Zone Target to WR Corps

The Seattle Seahawks have been quite busy this offseason, as they have completely revamped their offense. Gone are the likes of Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett, with Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback and the team going out and signing Cooper Kupp in free agency. However, they could still use help at that spot, which could lead to the team targeting Gabe Davis as the offseason continues to trudge along.

After emerging as the Buffalo Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis struggled, though, and his season ended up getting cut short after he suffered a torn meniscus in the team’s blowout Week 11 loss against the Detroit Lions. With Brian Thomas Jr. emerging as the focal point of the wide receiver room, Jacksonville opted to release Davis on May 7.

Seahawks Lurk as Logical Landing Spot for Gabe Davis

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Davis emerged as a big-play threat during his first four seasons in the league with the Bills. With Josh Allen throwing him the ball, and Stefon Diggs working alongside him, Davis quickly emerged as a key piece of the team’s offense. He enjoyed his best season in 2022 when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns.

Things didn’t go as well for Davis with the Jaguars, though. He struggled to find his footing with his new squad prior to his aforementioned injury, catching just 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in his 10 games played. Jacksonville’s offense as a whole was a mess last season, but it ultimately wasn’t a major surprise to see the team move on from Davis, even though they signed him just last offseason.

Now, Davis is on the open market once again, and he is one of the top wide receivers left in free agency. Several teams could use Davis, but the Seahawks make sense as a potential landing spot after they lost both Metcalf and Lockett earlier this offseason. With that in mind, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently urged the team to go out and sign Davis in an effort to further bolster their offense.

“Because of Kupp’s injury history, Seattle needs quality depth at receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Davis has missed more than two games in a single term once in five years and averages 16.2 yards per catch,” Moton wrote.

Should the Seahawks Sign Gabe Davis?

In addition to Kupp, the Seahawks also have Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way at wide receiver, and they also signed speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. As noted, though, Kupp is injury prone, and Valdes-Scantling is a much more inconsistent version of Davis. There’s room for the former Bills standout to carve out a role for himself on this team.

Davis’ recovery from his meniscus injury obviously bears watching, but assuming he’s on the right track in that department, this could be a flier worth taking for Seattle. If the price is right, it ultimately wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Seahawks add the final piece to their wide receiver room by going out and signing Davis.