Seahawks Urged to Trade for $19 Million Pro Bowler Amid ‘QB Purgatory’

The Seattle Seahawks could find it beneficial to make a move for a pass rusher this season.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson, he considers the Seahawks to be one of seven teams in “QB purgatory.” Clawson defines quarterback purgatory as “average-to-above average starters” who aren’t good enough to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory, but not bad enough to start all over.

Clawson mentions Geno Smith as fitting under that category considering he’s never won a playoff game in 11 seasons and when factoring in his regression during the 2023 season compared to his 2022 season. As the Seahawks aim to return to the playoffs after narrowly missing a berth during the 2023 season due to a tiebreaker, Clawson urges Seattle to make a move for a pass-rushing threat before the trade deadline next season, such as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack.

“There are pieces on defense with Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams and rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II,” writes Clawson. “Seattle still needs to follow the 2021 Rams blueprint and look for any way to upgrade its defense by the 2024 trade deadline. Edge rushers are king, so if I’m Seattle I’m looking at these players in a contract year in case their teams fall out of contention: Khalil Mack (Chargers).”

Seahawks Lacking Elite Pass Rusher on Roster

The argument essentially is that if the Seahawks are looking to seal their fate as playoff contenders, they should make a move for a premier pass rusher. Seattle ranked a respectable 11th in total sacks, but they lack a dominant pass rusher from the edge. Linebacker Boye Mafe led the team in sacks (nine) during the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old Mack is arguably the greatest pass rusher of his generation. Since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2014, Mack has an endless list of honors on his resume including Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time All-Pro selection and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Despite being on the older side, Mack is coming off of a career-best season with 17 sacks and 10 pass deflections. Mack ranked fourth in the NFL in sacks.

What It Would Cost to Acquire Khalil Mack in Trade

What makes a deal for Mack a possibility is the fact that he’s entering the final year of his contract — he’ll earn $19.2 million in base salary this season — and the idea that the Chargers could be more pretenders than contenders. If that ends up being the case, Los Angeles would be more than willing to trade a premium pass-rushing asset such as Mack in exchange for some draft capital.

Because Mack is still an elite pass rusher, it would require the Seahawks to give up a decent haul to acquire him as a short-term rental as they look to make a deep playoff run. It’s worth noting that fellow Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns was traded for a second-round and fifth-round draft pick to the New York Giants this offseason. It’s likely that it would require a similar draft haul to acquire Mack in a potential deal.

If the Seahawks look to be contenders and the Chargers are sellers at the deadline, acquiring Mack is something they should absolutely consider.