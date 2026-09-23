Seahawks Reunite With 330-Pound Rookie DT

Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo has been a free agent for almost three weeks since the Seattle Seahawks released him from their practice squad. On Wednesday, Seumalo returned to the Seahawks practice squad.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Seattle filled its practice squad opening with the big defensive tackle.

The Seahawks originally signed Seumalo as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. He remained with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. Seumalo looked particularly good at rookie minicamp.

“The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Seumalo knocked down a quick, short pass by Shapen, who got most of the plays quarterbacking with Price, Stephens and what appeared to be a first-team offense, if there was such a thing this weekend,” wrote The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell during the team’s rookie minicamp.

In the 2026 preseason, Seumalo played 101 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He registered four tackles.

Seahawks Sign DT Uso Seumalo to Practice Squad

Getty Rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo is back with the Seattle Seahawks after joining the team’s practice squad Wednesday.

Seumalo didn’t participate at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but at the Kansas State Pro Day, he came in at 6-foot-2 and five-eighths and 330 pounds. The defensive tackle also showcased nearly 33-inch arms and 28 repetitions on the bench press.

Seumalo began his college journey at Garden City Community College in 2020. After two seasons at the community college, he transferred to Kansas State, where he played for four seasons.

In 50 games for the Wildcats, Seumalo posted 57 combined tackles, including nine tackles for loss. He also had five pass defenses and 2.5 sacks.

His size and strength could be a very nice asset for the Seahawks practice squad. He’s obviously inexperienced, but perhaps Seattle could find matchups where Seumalo could utilize his size as a practice squad elevation.

Or, the Seahawks could just view Seumalo as a developmental prospect to store on the practice squad.

Seahawks Interior Defensive Line Depth Entering Week 3

Getty Head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks brought back undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo on the practice squad.

The Seahawks made a few moves ahead of Week 3. According to the NFL transaction wire, they also signed wide receiver Malick Meiga to the practice squad with Seumalo. The Seahawks only had one open practice squad spot, but Meiga possesses a roster exemption, which made it possible to add him with the defensive tackle.

Seattle opened one spot on its practice squad by signing safety Rodney Thomas to the active roster. The Seahawks also placed starting guard Anthony Bradford on injured reserve, which created the room on the 53-man roster for Thomas.

The Seahawks are preparing to fly across the country to play the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The Commanders opened the season with two road losses. Sunday against the Seahawks will be Washington’s home opener.

Seattle trails Washington in the all-time series between the two teams — 13-11. But the Seahawks have won five of the past seven matchups, including three of the last four.

Since 2012, the Seahawks are 4-1 at Washington.