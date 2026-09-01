Seattle Seahawks React to New Owner’s Super Bowl Message

The Seattle Seahawks‘ incoming owners didn’t need a lengthy speech to establish their expectations for the defending Super Bowl champions.

A new behind-the-scenes clip shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter captures the moment NFL owners unanimously approved the Seahawks’ sale to the Khosla family, and the championship message that immediately followed.

“So, as I think everyone knows, the Seattle Seahawks started a sales process shortly after the Super Bowl that ultimately led to the Khosla family emerging to purchase the Seahawks,” an NFL official says in the clip. “The enterprise value is 9.612 billion.”

The official then calls for approval before announcing that the measure passed without opposition.

NFL owners formally approved the league-record $9.612 billion sale on August 26. The transaction will transfer the franchise from the estate of late owner Paul Allen to a group led by Vinod and Neeru Khosla, with Neeru set to serve as controlling owner.

Then came the football mandate.

“The task ahead is actually pretty simple,” Vinod Khosla says in the clip. “Keep the winning streak alive. Get another Super Bowl.”

John Schneider responds, watching the press conference with Mike Macdonald: “That’s awesome. That’s simple.”

For a franchise changing hands immediately after winning a championship, those few words say plenty.

Khosla Family Inherits a Seahawks Operation That Is Already Winning

New owners frequently arrive with promises about changing a franchise.

The Khoslas are walking into nearly the opposite situation.

Seattle enters the 2026 season as the defending Super Bowl champion, with general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald already having constructed and coached the roster to the top of the NFL.

That makes continuity one of the biggest questions surrounding the ownership transition.

Vinod Khosla struck that tone publicly after the sale was approved, calling the family “incredibly lucky and humbled” to be purchasing a team immediately after a championship. He has also spoken about building on the winning legacy created during Allen’s ownership rather than presenting the acquisition as the beginning of a wholesale overhaul.

The distinction matters.

Schneider has been Seattle’s general manager since 2010, while Macdonald has overseen the latest phase of the franchise’s evolution. An ownership group determined to make an immediate imprint could create uncertainty. One willing to provide resources and maintain successful football leadership could leave the Seahawks positioned for sustained contention.

The brief message captured in Schefter’s clip points toward the latter priority: keep what’s working going.

Seahawks Ownership Change Arrives Just Before Title Defense

The timing makes the transition particularly unusual.

The Allen estate formally began the sale process on February 18, only days after Seattle’s championship season ended with a Super Bowl victory. The Khosla family reached an agreement to purchase the franchise in July before receiving unanimous league approval in August.

The deal is expected to formally close before the Seahawks begin the regular season Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots, according to reporting surrounding the approval.

So the incoming owners aren’t receiving the usual grace period afforded to a group taking control of a struggling franchise.

They are inheriting the trophy.

The expectations expressed in the new footage reflect that reality. There is no rebuild to sell and no lengthy timetable to establish. Seattle already reached the destination last season.

Now its new owners have made their first objective unmistakable: do it again.