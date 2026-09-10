Seahawks Owner Gives Health Update After Sam Darnold Injury

Seattle Seahawks chair Vinod Khosla had some tongue-in-cheek health news after surviving his first regular-season game as one of the franchise’s new owners.

After watching Seattle overcome an injury to quarterback Sam Darnold and rally from a 10-point deficit for a 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots, Khosla joked on X that the experience had him considering a trip to the doctor.

“I’m going to get a cardiac test before the next @Seahawks game,” Khosla wrote on September 9. “The team and 12s won it tonight. Hard to imagine a better roller coaster.”

Khosla was plainly having some fun with the stress of the game rather than announcing an actual health concern. But the remark was particularly fitting on a night when Seattle had a much more consequential medical issue involving its starting quarterback.

Sam Darnold Injury Adds to Seahawks’ Wild Night

Darnold left the season opener with a hip injury after being sacked on Seattle’s opening possession.

The Seahawks initially listed him as questionable to return before ruling him out, with Drew Lock taking over at quarterback.

That turned what was already a notable night into an immediate test for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Seattle fell behind 10-0 before Lock helped ignite the comeback. He connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 45-yard touchdown, while the Seahawks’ defense intercepted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye three times in the fourth quarter. Josh Jobe made the final pick in the end zone with 21 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Lock finished 16-of-22 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown, while Smith-Njigba produced eight receptions for 122 yards and the score.

For Seattle, the immediate question now shifts from the drama of Week 1 to Darnold’s availability moving forward. The Seahawks had not announced the results of any additional testing on his hip immediately after the game, though Mike Macdonald did say they received some good news.

That makes Lock’s performance more important than merely helping Seattle steal its opener. If Darnold misses time, the Seahawks may need to lean on their backup while beginning their Super Bowl defense.

Vinod Khosla Gets Dramatic Introduction to Seahawks Ownership

The timing of Khosla’s post made the night especially memorable.

The Khosla family officially completed its purchase of the Seahawks on September 3, less than a week before the season opener. The transaction valued the franchise at $9.612 billion, setting an NFL record. Vinod Khosla serves as chair, his wife Neeru Khosla is the controlling owner, and their son Neal Khosla is vice chair.

Earlier on game day, the family held its introductory press conference at Lumen Field and spoke about becoming stewards of a franchise coming off a Super Bowl championship.

Their relationship with Seattle’s fan base was already developing before the purchase.

Vinod and Neal Khosla attended the Seahawks’ playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January while they were still associated with San Francisco as minority investors. Neal Khosla later recalled being struck by how loud Seattle’s fans remained even with the Seahawks comfortably ahead.

On Wednesday, those same “12s” got another chance to make an impression.

This time, Khosla was rooting for the home team, and after an injured quarterback, a double-digit deficit, a fourth-quarter comeback and a game-saving interception, he learned quickly what following the Seahawks can do to the heart rate.