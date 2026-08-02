Seattle Seahawks Part Ways With Defender Before ‘Hard Knocks’ Premiere

The Seattle Seahawks made one of the less glamorous decisions that define NFL training camp just days before HBO turns its cameras toward the defending champions.

Seattle waived linebacker Ja’Markis Weston with an injury designation on August 1, creating the roster spot used to sign Joseph Vaughn. The transaction came three days before Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks was scheduled to premiere Tuesday, August 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

Whether Weston will appear in the five-episode series is not yet known. His departure nevertheless reflects the type of roster-bubble reality that has long driven Hard Knocks: an athletic prospect reaches camp, competes for a specialized role and can lose his place following an injury or a change in the team’s needs.

For Weston, the move interrupts another attempt to establish himself after an unusual conversion from college wide receiver to NFL linebacker.

Seahawks Designated Ja’Markis Weston as Injured

Seattle’s official wording is important.

The Seahawks did not simply release Weston. They waived him with an injury designation while signing Vaughn to the 90-man roster.

Because Weston is not a vested veteran, he must pass through the NFL’s waiver system. Another team can claim his contract. If he goes unclaimed, he would ordinarily revert to Seattle’s injured reserve list, where the Seahawks could retain his rights while he recovers.

The team did not disclose the nature or severity of Weston’s latest injury in its transaction announcement.

That makes it impossible to determine how long he might be sidelined or whether Seattle could eventually reach an injury settlement with him. It also means the move should not yet be described as a permanent separation.

Weston Made an Unusual Transition at Florida

Weston arrived in the NFL as one of the more physically intriguing developmental defenders in the 2025 undrafted class.

He originally joined Florida as a wide receiver and remained with the program for six seasons. After struggling to earn a major offensive role, he moved through several defensive positions before settling into work as an edge defender and special-teams contributor.

The conversion was notable because of Weston’s athletic profile.

Florida listed him around 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds. Weston told the university’s official website that he had been clocked at 22.5 mph and had previously run the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds. Those are exceptional speed numbers for a player carrying linebacker size.

Weston recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble during his final season at Florida, but his value extended beyond conventional defensive production. He spent significant time on special teams, the area most likely to provide an NFL opportunity for an undrafted player changing positions late in his career.

Special Teams Helped Weston Reach the NFL

The New York Jets signed Weston as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

He played 60 snaps during one preseason game against the Green Bay Packers — 33 on defense and 27 on special teams — and recovered a special-teams fumble that helped set up a field goal. The Jets later placed him on injured reserve before activating him in October.

Weston appeared in regular-season action for New York before the Jets waived him in November. Seattle signed him to its practice squad on December 2 and later brought him back on a reserve/futures contract, giving him a chance to compete during the 2026 offseason.

That chance ended, or at least paused, before the Seahawks reached their first preseason game.

Vaughn now takes Weston’s spot as another athletic linebacker whose clearest initial route to the roster runs through special teams. Seattle effectively exchanged one developmental coverage candidate for another while Weston deals with an undisclosed injury.

Hard Knocks Will Show the Stakes Behind Seahawks’ Decisions

The Seahawks edition of Hard Knocks carries a different backdrop than most previous training-camp seasons.

Seattle enters the program as the defending Super Bowl champion, and the series is expected to document the team’s attempt to maintain a championship roster while evaluating younger players and handling injuries. The August 4 premiere was moved forward from its originally announced August 11 date.

Weston’s transaction occurred before viewers saw the first episode, but it captures the stakes facing dozens of players on the lower half of the roster.

His size, speed and willingness to change positions were enough to earn opportunities with two NFL teams. They were not enough to protect his roster spot once an injury entered the equation.

The waiver process will now determine whether another team gives Weston his next opportunity or whether he remains with Seattle on injured reserve.

Either way, his departure is an early reminder that the most consequential Hard Knocks stories often belong to the players fighting simply to remain in the building.