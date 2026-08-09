Seahawks Week 3 Matchup vs. Commanders Gets Major Laremy Tunsil Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders could have a significantly different look after a major injury to Washington left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on August 8, citing his and Steve Wyche’s sources, that Tunsil suffered a torn triceps during one-on-one pass-rush drills at Commanders practice. Garafolo added that Tunsil will likely require surgery and is expected to miss “at least a significant portion of the regular season.”

That timeline immediately makes his availability for Seattle’s September 27 visit to Washington a major question.

The Seahawks will play the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Week 3, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

Laremy Tunsil Injury Could Change Seahawks’ Week 3 Assignment

Losing Tunsil for any length of time would be a considerable blow to Washington’s offense.

The five-time Pro Bowler started 14 games for the Commanders last season, and Washington general manager Adam Peters said this offseason that Tunsil allowed only two sacks while producing some of the best run-blocking numbers of his career. The Commanders subsequently signed him to an extension in March.

Tunsil was originally acquired from Houston in 2025 specifically to give quarterback Jayden Daniels an elite blind-side protector. NFL.com noted at the time of the trade that Tunsil had posted a 91.9 pass-blocking grade over the previous three seasons.

That makes this more consequential for Seattle than a typical August injury involving a future opponent.

If Tunsil remains sidelined into Week 3, the Commanders would have to alter the protection plan in front of Daniels against one of Seattle’s deepest position groups.

Seahawks Have the Personnel to Test Washington’s Tackle Depth

Seattle enters 2026 with Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Jarran Reed on the interior and DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall among its primary edge defenders.

The Seahawks described that unit in July as a “loaded defensive front,” with nearly all of the core pieces from last season returning. Boye Mafe departed for Cincinnati, but Seattle added veteran Dante Fowler Jr. to a group that already has multiple ways to create pressure.

That versatility could become especially important if Washington reaches Week 3 without its starting left tackle.

There is still plenty that can change before September 27. Washington has not yet announced an official recovery timetable in the sources reviewed here, and the exact length of Tunsil’s absence will depend on further evaluation and treatment.

But for a Seahawks team scheduled to make an early cross-country trip to face Daniels and the Commanders, one of the biggest individual matchups on the schedule may already have changed before the preseason even begins.