When Does Hard Knocks Start? Seahawks Start Time, Date & What To Expect

The Seattle Seahawks make their first appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday, August 4, with the premiere scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and availability on HBO Max.

For Seattle viewers watching the traditional HBO broadcast, that means a 9 p.m. Pacific start. HBO Max subscribers should check the episode page Tuesday evening for streaming availability.

It will give fans their first extended look behind the scenes with the defending Super Bowl champions before Seattle begins its preseason schedule.

Seahawks ‘Hard Knocks’ 2026 Episode Schedule

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks” will include five episodes, with a new installment arriving each Tuesday.

The revised schedule is:

Episode 1: Tuesday, August 4

Episode 2: Tuesday, August 11

Episode 3: Tuesday, August 18

Episode 4: Tuesday, August 25

Episode 5: Tuesday, September 1

The series will air on HBO and stream through HBO Max. The original announcement listed an August 11 debut and September 8 finale, so viewers relying on older schedule pages could still encounter outdated dates. The NFL’s more recent promotion identifies August 4 as the new premiere date.

What Seahawks Fans Should Expect in Episode 1

The premiere will likely introduce the unusual challenge facing head coach Mike Macdonald: keeping Seattle’s championship standard intact while an NFL Films crew records meetings, practices and conversations throughout the facility.

Macdonald told ESPN’s Brady Henderson that he instructed players to remain themselves and trust the production crew to capture the team authentically.

“You can’t control what they capture,” Macdonald said. “What you can control is how we go about our business.”

Henderson reported that approximately 35 crew members have been working at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Players have encountered cameras and boom microphones throughout camp, although quarterback Sam Darnold said the team began getting used to them after several days.

Darnold is a natural candidate for an early feature. He enters camp as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback after a career that included several stops and considerable uncertainty before his success in Seattle.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams also offers NFL Films several possible angles. Henderson noted Williams’ interests away from football, his new experience as a father and his ongoing contract discussions with Seattle.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon’s contract situation and unmistakable practice energy could also make him one of the show’s central figures. Macdonald praised Witherspoon’s ability to compartmentalize the business side of football while maintaining his usual enthusiasm on the field.

The Roster Story That Could Matter Later

Early “Hard Knocks” episodes tend to spend more time with established players. As roster cuts approach, however, attention usually shifts toward players fighting for one of the final spots.

Outside linebacker Jalan Gaines has one of Seattle’s clearest roster-bubble stories.

After an injury interrupted his first opportunity with the Seahawks, Gaines worked at a Costco warehouse while continuing to train near the team’s Renton headquarters. Seattle eventually brought him back, giving him another chance to pursue an NFL roster spot.

His path gives the series more than a collection of championship celebrations. Gaines and Seattle’s other roster hopefuls will be competing for jobs as the Seahawks reduce their offseason roster to 53 players.

That tension — established champions trying to repeat, stars handling contract questions and lesser-known players attempting to extend their careers — is what can make Seattle’s first “Hard Knocks” season more revealing than a standard training-camp documentary.