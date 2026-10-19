Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Makes Zach Charbonnet Announcement Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have spent months waiting for Zach Charbonnet to return to their backfield. That wait could finally end against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Mike Macdonald delivered his most encouraging update yet on Monday, October 19, revealing that Charbonnet is expected to participate fully in practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Kansas City.

More importantly, Macdonald acknowledged that the running back could make his 2026 season debut against his former backfield partner, Kenneth Walker III.

“Zach is going to have a full week’s worth of reps, so that’s exciting,” Macdonald told reporters. “There’s a possibility you could see him on Sunday in some capacity.”

The announcement comes at a critical moment for Seattle, which has struggled to establish consistency on offense while waiting for its injured running backs to return.

Mike Macdonald Praises Zach Charbonnet’s Remarkable Recovery

Charbonnet’s potential return is particularly notable considering the severity of the injury that ended his 2025 season.

The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January. He underwent surgery in February, leaving him facing an ambitious rehabilitation timetable.

Asked about Charbonnet’s work to put himself in position to return by October, Macdonald didn’t hold back.

“It’s remarkable,” Macdonald said. “He had an ambitious target date in mind. For anyone who has tried to come back from significant knee surgery, you understand the undertaking.”

“Zach is a beast and looks great. For him to have the courage and work through everything he’s worked through, you can’t do anything but tip your cap to him.”

Charbonnet hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2025, when he rushed for 730 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.

His absence has become more significant following Walker’s departure to Kansas City in free agency. The former Seahawks star is now among the NFL’s most productive running backs, making Sunday’s reunion an especially intriguing one.

For Seattle, getting Charbonnet back would mean restoring a proven physical runner to a backfield that has struggled with injuries and turnovers.

Will Zach Charbonnet Play Against the Chiefs?

Charbonnet has not officially been cleared to play against Kansas City on Sunday, October 25, but Macdonald’s latest comments represent a meaningful step toward his return.

The Seahawks opened Charbonnet’s 21-day practice window on October 1, allowing him to participate in team activities while remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

That window expires Thursday, October 22, meaning Seattle must activate him to its 53-man roster by the deadline or leave him on PUP for the remainder of the season.

Even an activation would not guarantee Charbonnet plays against Kansas City. Macdonald’s reference to using him “in some capacity” also leaves open the possibility of a limited workload in his first game back.

However, the fact that Charbonnet is expected to receive a full week of practice work gives Seattle an opportunity to evaluate his readiness before making that decision.

It also represents progress from last week, when Charbonnet was ruled out of Seattle’s October 15 loss to Denver despite participating in practice.

Seahawks Still Waiting on Jadarian Price

While Charbonnet appears to be closing in on his return, the Seahawks will have to wait longer for rookie running back Jadarian Price.

Macdonald said Monday there was no new update on Price, who remains on injured reserve with a chest injury.

“We’ve got one more game and then we’ll go from there, but he’s doing well,” Macdonald said.

Price’s earliest possible return comes November 2 against the Chicago Bears, leaving Seattle without its first-round pick for Sunday’s Chiefs matchup.

The Seahawks could receive another important boost up front, however. Macdonald said starting right guard Anthony Bradford is expected to play a significant amount against Kansas City, potentially the entire game, provided he has a successful week of practice.

That would give Seattle two important pieces of its rushing attack back at the same time.

For an offense searching for answers after three consecutive losses, the timing couldn’t be much better.

And after Macdonald’s comments Monday, the biggest question surrounding Charbonnet is no longer whether he’s making progress.

It’s how much football he might be ready to play on Sunday.