Seahawks Get Important Zach Charbonnet Injury Update Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks received one of their most encouraging injury updates of the season on Wednesday, October 21.

Running back Zach Charbonnet was listed as a full participant on Seattle’s first injury report ahead of its Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, marking another significant step in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Charbonnet has yet to play this season after suffering the injury during Seattle’s postseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January. His return now appears closer than ever, with the Seahawks preparing for a Sunday Night Football showdown against undefeated Kansas City.

But before Charbonnet can make his season debut, Seattle must make an important roster decision.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Update Comes Before Critical Seahawks Deadline

The Seahawks opened Charbonnet’s 21-day practice window on October 1, allowing him to resume football activities while remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

That window reaches its conclusion on Thursday, October 22, meaning Seattle must activate Charbonnet to its 53-man roster or leave him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Wednesday’s full-participation designation is particularly encouraging because Charbonnet had previously been limited as the Seahawks gradually increased his workload.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had already indicated that the running back might return against Kansas City.

“Zach is going to have a full week’s worth of reps, so that’s exciting, and there’s a possibility that you could see him on Sunday in some capacity, so that’s exciting,” Macdonald said during his October 19 press conference, according to the team’s official website.

The latest injury report strengthens the case for Charbonnet’s availability, although full participation does not guarantee that he will play Sunday.

Seahawks Could Get Much-Needed Help at Running Back Against Chiefs

Charbonnet’s potential return comes at an important time for Seattle’s rushing attack.

Rookie running back Jadarian Price remains on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury, leaving the Seahawks to rely heavily on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

Charbonnet would bring a proven scoring threat to that rotation.

During the 2025 regular season, the former UCLA standout recorded 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries across 16 games. He has scored 20 rushing touchdowns over his last two regular seasons.

Those numbers help explain why Seattle could benefit from having him available near the goal line, especially as the offense searches for more consistency.

However, Macdonald’s suggestion that Charbonnet might play “in some capacity” leaves open the possibility of a managed workload in his first game back from a significant knee injury.

The Seahawks also received a potentially encouraging development along the offensive line, with starting right guard Anthony Bradford returning to practice this week. Bradford was listed as limited Wednesday while working toward his own return from injured reserve.

Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Against the Chiefs?

Charbonnet has not officially been cleared to make his 2026 season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Wednesday’s full-participation designation is a positive sign.

The Seahawks must first activate him from the PUP list, and his availability for Sunday’s game will depend on the team’s decision and his continued progress.

Seattle hosts Kansas City on Sunday, October 25, on Sunday Night Football.

For a Seahawks offense missing one of its young running backs and preparing to face an undefeated opponent, getting Charbonnet back would provide a timely reinforcement.

Wednesday’s injury report brought him another step closer. The next development should be considerably more definitive: a roster move.