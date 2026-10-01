Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sets Decision Date on Zach Charbonnet Return

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t ready to bring Zach Charbonnet back just yet.

They are, however, approaching a decision.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Seattle will decide by Thursday whether Charbonnet begins practicing, putting the running back potentially one step away from beginning the final stage of his recovery from a torn ACL.

“Still working through Zach’s situation,” Macdonald told reporters on September 30. “There’s a chance that we open it up and he practices tomorrow. He won’t practice today, so we’ll see.”

The decision is more complicated than simply determining whether Charbonnet is physically capable of practicing.

And Macdonald made that clear.

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Seahawks Have More Than Zach Charbonnet’s Health to Consider

Asked whether Charbonnet’s return to practice simply depends on his physical readiness, Macdonald pointed toward several other factors Seattle is weighing.

“I wouldn’t make it as cut and dry, like it’s just on him,” Macdonald said. “It’s a matter of like how many practices does he need, roster spots, things like that.”

Charbonnet opened the regular season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while continuing his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered during Seattle’s playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Because he remained on PUP through final roster cuts, Charbonnet must miss Seattle’s first four games. That means he remains unavailable for the Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers regardless of whether he practices Thursday.

Opening his practice window would instead start a 21-day period during which Seattle can evaluate Charbonnet before either activating him to the 53-man roster or leaving him on PUP.

That explains part of Seattle’s hesitation.

Starting the clock Thursday gives Charbonnet another practice this week, but Macdonald is also looking ahead to what the Seahawks’ upcoming schedule provides.

“He’s doing a great job, and I think he’s in a great position mentally,” Macdonald said. “It’s just what’s the best time, and when and how does that create the most opportunities to get him ready to play?”

Broncos Week Is Factoring Into Seahawks’ Decision

Macdonald specifically referenced Seattle’s upcoming preparation for Denver while discussing Charbonnet.

“Going into the Denver week, there’s not a lot of great practice ops that week,” Macdonald said. “How does that affect it? There’s some other things going on that we just got to work through.”

That gives Thursday’s decision more significance.

If Seattle believes Charbonnet needs a substantial practice runway before returning to game action, getting him onto the field now could provide an extra opportunity that becomes harder to manufacture during the following week.

Macdonald said the Seahawks will have their answer by Thursday.

“Either practice tomorrow or we won’t,” he said.

Zach Charbonnet Would Return to a Changing Seahawks Backfield

Charbonnet’s eventual return also comes at an interesting time for Seattle’s running back room.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price has handled 28 carries for 119 yards through three games, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, but he has also fumbled twice.

Price lost another fumble against Washington before seeing his workload reduced, with Macdonald later acknowledging that Seattle temporarily pulled the rookie from the game.

Charbonnet would bring an established option back into that rotation.

He rushed for 730 yards on 184 carries last season and led Seattle with 12 rushing touchdowns, becoming the franchise’s first player to reach double-digit rushing scores since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

Seattle isn’t promising that return yet.

But after months without a firm timetable, the next meaningful answer is now scheduled to come within a day.