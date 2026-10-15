Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Gives Blunt Zach Charbonnet Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks will have to wait at least another week for Zach Charbonnet to return to their backfield, but head coach Mike Macdonald delivered an encouraging injury update ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Charbonnet, who has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during Seattle’s playoff run in January, has been practicing with the team since October 1. However, the Seahawks officially ruled him out for their October 15 game against Denver.

Despite that decision, Macdonald had high praise for the running back’s progress during his October 14 press conference.

“He looks tremendous,” Macdonald said.

It’s welcome news for a Seattle offense struggling to find consistency in the running game, although Macdonald also offered a reminder about why the Seahawks are approaching Charbonnet’s return cautiously.

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When Will Zach Charbonnet Return to the Seahawks?

Charbonnet’s next opportunity to make his 2026 season debut comes Sunday, October 25, when the Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs.

A return against Kansas City appears more realistic than playing on Thursday’s short turnaround. However, Seattle has not announced a specific return date.

The Seahawks also face an important roster deadline before that game.

Seattle opened Charbonnet’s 21-day practice window on October 1, allowing him to participate in team activities while remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

That window ends October 22, by which point Seattle must activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Even if Seattle activates Charbonnet next week, that wouldn’t necessarily guarantee he’ll play against Kansas City. The Seahawks could continue managing his recovery before putting him back into game action.

Mike Macdonald Sends Message About Zach Charbonnet’s Recovery

Macdonald has consistently praised Charbonnet’s progress since the running back returned to practice. On Wednesday, he made it clear that the Seahawks are encouraged by what they’ve seen but aren’t willing to rush the process.

“He looks tremendous,” Macdonald said. “I know he’s, again, working through it on how we’re going to handle this situation right now. Our focus is on playing a game. He’s not playing in this game. So he’s going to be cheering us on and he’ll move forward.”

The coach then offered a reminder about Charbonnet’s recovery timeline.

“We’re not even at nine months, guys,” Macdonald said. “So what kind of standard are we holding guys coming off of knees? Like, it’s pretty remarkable that we’re even having this conversation.”

Macdonald also addressed the decision-making process earlier in the week, explaining that Seattle needs everyone involved to agree that Charbonnet is prepared for the physical demands of an NFL game.

“We have to have consensus from all parties that he’s ready to go,” Macdonald said October 12.

Charbonnet’s progress is clearly encouraging. But the Seahawks aren’t treating his return as a decision that should be dictated solely by their immediate needs at running back.

Seahawks Running Backs Face Another Test Without Charbonnet

Seattle’s patience comes at a difficult time for its backfield.

Rookie running back Jadarian Price remains on injured reserve with a chest injury, leaving Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to carry much of the workload in recent weeks.

Both Wilson and Holani also committed costly fumbles during Seattle’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 11, adding to the frustration surrounding the Seahawks’ rushing attack.

Seattle brought Velus Jones Jr. back to the active roster ahead of Thursday’s game, providing another option alongside Wilson and Holani. The team also recently signed Robert Henry Jr., whom Macdonald praised for making progress in learning the offense.

Still, Charbonnet offers something Seattle has been missing.

The former second-round pick rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, establishing himself as a dependable short-yardage and goal-line weapon.

His eventual return would give the Seahawks a proven option at a position that has become increasingly unsettled.

For now, Charbonnet will watch Thursday’s matchup from the sideline. But with the October 22 activation deadline approaching and an additional 10 days before Seattle faces Kansas City, the Seahawks are moving closer to a decision about his 2026 debut.