Lions’ Pro Bowl DE Puts Buccaneers On Blast With 4.5 Sacks

In HBO’s award-winning television series “Game of Thrones” based on the novels by George R.R. Martin, characters are often asked whether they paid the “iron price” for something — meaning they obtained it through force or combat with an adversary.

On Sunday, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line and quarterback Baker Mayfield pay the iron price in the Buccaneers’ 20-16, upset win at Detroit on Sept. 15. Hutchinson finished with 4.5 sacks, including 3 sacks in the first quarter.

That the offensive line and Mayfield suffered so much in the win can be placed squarely on the shoulders of first-year Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen’s offensive schemes didn’t provide double-teams for Hutchinson early — even after he made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 with 14.5 sacks.

It was also an emotional win for the Buccaneers. The Lions ended Tampa Bay’s season with a win over the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Detroit in Jan. 2024.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine posted on X about a telling moment with the Buccaneers’ coaching staff following the win, which pushed the Buccaneers to 2-0.

“Just shared the elevator with members of the Bucs coaching staff and front office…,” Laine wrote. “There were tears in some of their eyes. That’s how much this win over the Lions meant to them.”

Hutchinson One of NFL’s Elite Pass Rushers

Hutchinson was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection at Michigan and had one of the greatest individual seasons for a defensive player in school history in 2021 when he had 55 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 3 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles in 14 games. That season, he was unanimous All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and won the Lombardi Award.

Hutchinson’s father, Chris Hutchinson, was an All-American defensive tackle/outside linebacker at Michigan in the early 1990s who was also a 2-time All-Big Ten pick and also named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1992.

“Defensive end prospect with a can’t-miss combination of football character, skill and physical traits who is more likely to contend for occasional Pro Bowls than become an All-Pro playmaker,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Hutchinson’s strength and flexion allows him to drop a deep anchor and set a very firm edge, and that is unlikely to change as a pro whether he’s used in 4-3 or 3-4 fronts.”

Buccaneers Missing Starter on Offensive Line

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, spread the misery out among the Buccaneers’ offensive line, which was starting Justin Skule at right offensive tackle in place of the injured Luke Goedeke, who was out with a concussion.

While Coen and the Buccaneers eventually decided to put 2 men on Hutchinson, it didn’t matter. He beat 2 blockers for a sack of Mayfield early in the 4th quarter with the Lions trailing, 2016. Hutchinson had 21 sacks through his first 2 seasons.

When the Buccaneers needed to get Hutchinson blocked, they found a way at the end of the game. The sack of Mayfield with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter was the last time he got to the quarterback.