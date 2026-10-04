Antoine Winfield Jr. Injury Update: Bucs All-Pro Hurt Against Packers

Just when Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. started to look like his old self again against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4… bad luck.

Winfield was hurt late in the 4th quarter of a 17-14 loss that dropped the Buccaneers to 0-4.

“Bucs say Antoine Winfield has an abdomen/rib injury and his return is questionable,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Antoine Winfield Jr has an abdomen and rib injury,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is limping off the field with the training staff,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on his official X account. “He had to stop for a few seconds as he got closer to the sideline — suggesting worsening pain — and walked even slower. He appeared to reach for his lower abdomen.”

Winfield Cashed Out Massive Contract in 2024

Winfield was arguably the NFL’s best safety in 2023 — his lone NFL All-Pro season — and cashed in with a 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back at the time.

For all the good Winfield did in 2023, he was equally bad (or just not available) in 2024, and decidedly average or below average in 2025.

Winfield’s deal included $45 million in guaranteed money.

Winfield Called 1 of NFL’s Most Overpaid Players

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon even put Winfield on his list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” headed into 2025.