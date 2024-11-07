Buccaneers Predicted to Target Former $96 Million WR in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed they still had some fight left in them in an overtime loss at the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 — a game they almost won despite being down two of their best offensive weapons in wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Keep that same energy going, and the Buccaneers might scrap their way into the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season via an NFC Wild Card berth. Let things go off the rails — the Buccaneers are 4-5 headed into a Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers — and it’s on to 2025 and building a new roster.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox already has the top 50 NFL free agents for 2025 ranked following the NFL trade deadline — one in which the Buccaneers made no moves — and has Tampa Bay targeted as a possible destination for Houston Texans wide receiver and 2-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 but should be fully healthy in 2025. It’s the first major injury of Diggs’ decade-long career.