Buccaneers Veteran Named Trade Candidate Ahead of Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could trade veteran edge rusher Anthony Nelson. Nelson has been with the team for seven years, but it is not a sure thing he will make it to year eight, according to Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network.

Nelson is in the last year of his contract, and while it is not much, the Bucs could save $4M in cap space by trading the veteran. After being the second-edge rusher on a depleted Bucs defensive front, the Bucs made serious moves this offseason to push him down the depth chart. It could make it easier for them to trade him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could be Open to Trading Veteran Anthony Nelson

The Bucs added Rueben Bain with the 15th overall pick to join Yaya Diaby as the two starters. Bain might not hit the ground running as an elite playmaker, but he will be able to see the field as a starter early in his career. Beyond Bain, the Bucs also signed Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency this offseason.

Muhammad has had a career with some twists and turns, but he is coming off a career-high 11 sack season. The Bucs clearly want him to be in the rotation. So, Nelson went from second on the depth chart to fourth at best. That does not factor in Chris Braswell, who was behind Nelson last year, but did rotate in.

Braswell is also younger and cheaper than Nelson, although his long-term status with the team is just as questionable.

Still, Nelson is going to be 29-years old this season and is a long-time Buc who helped them win a Super Bowl. If the Bucs do not see him in their plans, their best strategy might be to do right by the player and try to get him to a spot where he can see some playing time.

The Buccaneers Could do Right by Anthony Nelson with a Trade

Nelson started his career with just one sack in his first two NFL seasons. However, he put up five sacks in 2021 and then 5.5 sacks in 2022, where he also played a career-high 692 snaps.

Nelson came back down to earth a bit with three sacks in 2023, and then came back with four sacks in 2024. However, in 2025, he had just three sacks, and while he was second amongst edge rushers in pressures, he went from 624 snaps in 2024 to just 387 snaps in 2025. With the new names in the mix, it is hard to see how Nelson will have much of a role.

The issue is that Nelson also does not have much value. Yes, plenty of teams could use him as a strong run defender who can also rush the passer from time to time. Still, are these teams going to give up any type of real asset for him, and do they need him to have a significant role that he is looking for? The Bucs might have to accept a late-round pick, which might entice them into keeping him.