Buccaneers Veteran Drew Strong Trade Interest at Deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not make a move at the NFL trade deadline, which was expected. However, that is not due to a lack of interest from other teams. A’Shawn Robinson received strong trade interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler noted that the Bucs were not listening too hard.

“The Bucs had strong interest in veteran defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, but they rarely trade at the deadline and are still in the NFC South race,” wrote Fowler.

It is interesting to note that of all of the players to get calls, it was the Bucs ‘ free-agent addition this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Have Traded A’Shawn Robinson at NFL Trade Deadline

It does make sense. Robinson is a solid run defender and a good player to have in the locker room. He is only on a one-year deal, and the Bucs are 3-6. He is not going to sign for anything substantial, so he will not bring compensatory value. The Bucs could get nothing for him when he walks this offseason.

Or, they could trade him and get something. The big question would come down to the cost. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded a sixth-round pick for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He is on a similar deal and would play a similar role to Robinson. So, if teams were interested, they were likely offering sixth-round picks.

The Bucs might not have a great record, but they are still in the thick of the NFC South race. So, the sixth-round pick was not worth it to them.

Bucs Are Still in Playoff Contention

It has been a bad start to the season for Tampa Bay, but they are half a game out of first place as they head into the bye week. They already beat the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. All four teams in the division have three wins, and the Falcons and Bucs are on their bye week.

If the Panthers and New Orleans Saints lose this week, all four teams will have the same record. Even if one or both of them win, the Bucs will be one game back. They already beat Carolina and will play them once more. They will play the Saints twice when they get back from the bye week.

This might just end up in a first-round exit after a home playoff game. Still, the division title means something, and the players are going to keep going for it.

So, they were not in the market to trade Robinson, despite the interest. So far, it does not sound like teams were calling for other options.