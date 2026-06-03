Todd Bowles Identifies 2 New Leaders Changing Buccaneers Energy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe that they have added two veteran leaders to their defensive front with A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. While it is just the early portions of OTAs, their presence has already been notable.

Yaya Diaby said that he loves what Robinson is bringing to the team and how he gets after it. He also noted that Nunez-Roches is ‘loud.‘ That sentiment was carried throughout Bucs camp. Chris Godwin said he felt a different energy in practice this offseason. “The defense was talking because that is what they do,” said Godwin on how the energy felt different for the team.

Even head coach Todd Bowles specifically pointed out the two veterans, saying that they are always loud and high-energy. It is clear that they had a mission for the defense this offseason. The Bucs moved on from Lavonte David, who had been their long-time leader on defense. While they cannot immediately replace his talent, they can bring in known veterans to step in as leaders.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Two Leaders Added to Their Defense

Robinson is entering his 11th year in the NFL. He has 106 career starts and has over 5,000 career snaps. Robinson has been involved in four playoff runs. Robinson won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and was a part of the defense that turned things around for the Carolina Panthers last season. He knows what it takes to win and to see a group turn things around on the fly.

Nunez-Roches has 62 career starts over 11 years. He has just over 4,000 career snaps. Still, he has had a longer career than Robinson despite fewer snaps than him because he has been a team player and a reliable depth piece. He has played on three different teams, and they all know his voice because he is the loud one at practice. The team needs someone to take on that role. Nunez-Roches was also with the Bucs when they won their Super Bowl, so both of these defenders know what it takes to raise their games when it matters.

Bucs Young Defense Needs Leadership

It makes sense why the team would want to add veteran leaders after the team suffered a collapse last year. The Bucs have a young nucleus on defense, and things could go either way with them. Adding these veterans’ presence can ensure the team has the right support to push them in the right direction.

Rueben Bain has high-end talent, but is still just going to be a rookie. He will eventually be a team leader, so seeing these veterans will be valuable to his development. Josiah Trotter might also start this year, and he is just a rookie.

At cornerback, Benjamin Morrison is entering his second year and has a history of injuries holding him back. It would be valuable to give him these veterans to help because the team has Jacob Parrish, who was drafted in 2025, and Tykee Smith, who was drafted in 2024, making up the majority of their secondary.