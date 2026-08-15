Todd Bowles Sends Strong Message to Bucs Rookie Standout

Rookie UDFA Ayden Garnes has been one of the most exciting names at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. After he recorded three tackles and a pick-six in the Bucs’ preseason opener, the buzz for him making the roster got even louder.

While head coach Todd Bowles was happy with his ability to cover, he still noted there are areas for the rookie to improve before he becomes a roster lock. Bowles is now most concerned with his ability to make tackles without a devastating miss.

“We knew he could cover,” Bowles said on his interception. “Missing tackles is what we were worried about; he missed one early.”

Bowles noted that he was able to rebound from the miss and then record the interception. The Bucs head coach was happy with the short memory and that he did not carry plays with him. Still, it appears that for as strong as Garnes looks in coverage, if he does not add a physical nature in the run game, he still could be outside of the roster looking in.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Notes Where Rookie UDFA Ayden Garnes Can Improve

Garnes is a rookie UDFA from Arizona. He started his career at Duquesne and played his first three seasons of college football there. The Dukes had him splitting time between the slot and outside. He transferred to West Virginia in 2024 and got most of his work on the outside.

From there, he transferred to Arizona for his final season. He played exclusively on the outside.

Now, he is making noise at Buccaneers training camp. Garnes has been pushing for a roster spot, and his performance in his first preseason game should only solidify things.

Buccaneers Have Competition At Cornerback

The Bucs appear to have three and possibly four cornerbacks locked into the roster ahead of Garnes. Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish, and Benjamin Morrison are locks. Rookie Keionte Scott is going to make the roster as well. The question is whether the Bucs view him as a safety or cornerback.

Either way, it leaves a lot of depth potential on the roster. Injuries have thinned out the room, so there are only a couple of names pushing to make the team. Pepe Williams, Josh Hayes, Roman Parodie, and Garnes round out the group.

Parodie was just signed to give the team some depth at the end of the roster. So, the three names on the back end are pushing for two and potentially even three spots.

Williams has been in the NFL for five seasons. He was a former Baltimore Ravens draft pick who started for them at times. However, injuries had him bouncing around the NFL. Hayes is the player who has been with the team the longest. He is entering his fourth season, although the former UDFA has not seen the field much.

Still, it gives them a combination of veteran presence and experience in the Bowles defense. Garnes lacks both. So, he needs a stronger preseason than most. So far, he is making the best of his chances.