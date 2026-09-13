Bucs Get Bad Injury News on Record-Setting Defender

One of the few bright spots on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense in 2025 was rookie slot cornerback Jacob Parrish, who went from a 3rd-round pick to an NFL All-Rookie Team selection.

That’s why the news on Parrish in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals was particularly tough to digest.

“Jacob Parrish has a back injury and is out,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Jacob Parrish has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today’s game (back),” Buccaneers Comms wrote on its official X account.

“Injury update: Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish has been downgraded to OUT with a back injury,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on her official X account. “Benjamin Morrison will continue in his place.”

Jacob Parrish Joined Elite Group as Rookie CB

Parrish was one of 2 Buccaneers to make the NFL All-Rookie Team alongside wide receiver and 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) Emeka Egbuka.

From the Bucs’ official X account: “CB Jacob Parrish in 2025: The fourth rookie DB since 2010 to record 75+ tackles and multiple INTs/sacks, joining Kansas City’s Eric Berry in 2010, L.A. Chargers‘ Derwin James in 2018 and Washington’s Kamren Curl in 2020.”

That’s incredible company to keep. Berry was a 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time NFL All-Pro in just 9 NFL seasons. James is the NFL’s elite safety and is a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler in his first 8 seasons. Curl has gone from a throwaway, seventh round draft pick in 2020 to being in line for a contract worth upwards of $50 million this offseason.

Parrish Didn’t Hesitate Against NFL Competition

Parrish, 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds, didn’t just put up good stats — he also graded out well on tape. Pro Football Focus gave Parrish a 69.3 overall grade for his rookie season, putting him at 26th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks.

By comparison, $48 million Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum graded out at 63.9 (54th).

Parrish played in all 17 games as a rookie and made just 5 starts, finishing with 76 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 7 TFL and 1 fumble recovery.

“Jacob Parrish is really good,” Sleeper Bucs wrote on its official X account. “His future is so bright in Tampa Bay.”

“President/Founder/CEO of the Jacob Parrish FC,” Bucs Wire’s Ashlie Abrahams wrote on X. “My young demon.”