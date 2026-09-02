Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Bad Injury News on Starting Linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a relatively great deal when they signed free-agent inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a 1-year, $1.5 million contract on March 24.

For that bargain-basement price, the Buccaneers got a Super Bowl champion and stats-producing machine who started 15 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

The Buccaneers might not have Rozeboom to start the season, however, as his availability for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals is now very much in question.

“We asked Bowles yesterday about LB Christian Rozeboom: ‘He’s dealing with a foot injury. He’s doing some running. I don’t know how far away he’ll be. He’ll be close. We’ll see if he makes it.’ Definitely a question mark for Bengals game,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning.

Bucs Signed 2 Starting Inside LBs in Free Agency

Tampa Bay signed 2 starting inside linebackers this offseason after inking Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone to a 2-year, $17 million free agent contract.

“The Bucs are signing former Panthers and Rams LB Christian Rozeboom … as he stays in the division,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He had 122 tackles last year.”

In an interesting twist, Rozeboom was a high school teammate of Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft, who also signed a new contract this offseason. The 2 played together at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa — population 8,229.

“Christian Rozeboom, 29, gives the Bucs a second veteran linebacker with extensive starting experience,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Late bloomer had 257 tackles in last two years with Rams and Panthers after totaling 90 in his first three years. 12 TFLs, two INTs, three sacks over last two years as well … Bucs have now signed two linebackers who were every-game NFL starters last year. Means they’re now well-covered ahead of draft if Lavonte David does choose to retire.”

Rookie Josiah Trotter Might Grab Starting Role

If Rozeboom is gone even for 1 game, he might not have a starting spot to come back to.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put rookie inside linebacker and 2026 2nd-round pick Josiah Trotter at the top of his list of rookies who could be Day 1 starters.