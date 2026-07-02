ESPN Insider Reveals Unexpected Baker Mayfield Contract Angle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have yet to get close on an extension. This deal might get pushed to the deadline, and ESPN Insider Dan Graziano reports that there is a good chance that a long-term extension does not get done.

However, he does think that the team might come to some sort of an agreement before the start of the year. Graziano labeled it an adjustment.

“If I had to guess, I’d say the Bucs find a way to make some kind of adjustment to Mayfield’s deal before the season starts, but I can’t say for sure that adjustment will be a long-term extension,” wrote Graziano. “A lot still feels up in the air right now.”

Graziano did not quite expand on his point, so it is hard to say whether the adjustment means a short-term deal or a raise on his current salary. However, He does make it clear that right now it appears a longer-term deal is off the table.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hope to Work Out an Adjustment with Baker Mayfield

The big grip from Mayfield and his side seems to be the salary that he is receiving. Of the veteran starting quarterbacks, he is the lowest in Average Annual Value. He is ahead of Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis, but those are bridge quarterbacks and not legitimate starters.

Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson, and Jalen Hurts are all directly ahead of Mayfield. Considering Darnold signed his deal before winning the Super Bowl, it looks like Mayfield is at the bottom of the totem pole and is due for a realignment.

However, the Bucs want to be cautious with that decision. They have witnessed a low ceiling to go with the high floor that Mayfield brings. So, while he is a starter worthy of the money, tying yourself to Mayfield means going into a hunt for a Super Bowl with an average player at the most important position.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs Can Come Together on a Deal

This could be where the adjustment comes into play. First, the Bucs could simply give Mayfield more this year. It would be a sign of goodwill if Mayfield plays well. However, it would not lock him or the Bucs down in the long term.

The risk is that if Mayfield plays poorly, he loses out on security, and if Mayfield plays well, he could spurn the Bucs and leave for more money in free agency. Still, Mayfield would feel better, and it would increase his trust with the Bucs.

Perhaps the best option is a short-term extension. Mayfield is on the cap for $39M this year, and the franchise tag is $43M. Perhaps a two-year, $90M extension gives both sides what they want. Mayfield gets a raise, and both sides go into the year without knowing what will happen next year.

If Mayfield struggles, the Bucs have one year left on his deal, and it is movable. If Mayfield plays well, they can talk about an extension again next year. This is the adjustment that could work best.