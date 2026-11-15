Bucs Get Troubling Baker Mayfield Injury Update

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come back from the bye week, they might be starting backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. Baker Mayfield has been seen in a walking boot at the Bucs facility this week, and his status is up in the air for Week 11, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The NFL insider noted that the injury is not expected to be long-term. However, Mayfield might end up missing the team’s first game out of the bye week.

“Baker Mayfield’s status against the Lions in Week 11 is in question because of an injury that the Buccaneers quarterback suffered to his foot and ankle area in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears, multiple sources told NFL Network,” wrote Garofolo.

Garafolo added that the injury is not expected to have him land on the IR. If anything, he is expected to miss one game. However, his status is clearly up in the air.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could be Without Baker Mayfield in Week 11

The NFL Network insider noted that the injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Bucs’ loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Mayfield was slow to get up after a few hits during the fourth quarter in Chicago,” Wrote Garafolo. “Before one sack, Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker briefly grabbed Mayfield by the helmet — a play that resulted in a facemask penalty but not a fine from the league office. Two plays later, Grady Jarrett and Jeffery Simmons combined to sack Mayfield and take him down in an awkward manner. Mayfield remained on the ground for a few moments.”

This appears to be when the injury occurred. Mayfield has already missed three games this season. The Bucs are 1-2 when Daniels started and 2-4 when Mayfield starts.

Bucs Might Be Without Mayfield in Week 11

The injury comes at bad timing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went into the bye week at 3-6, but in a competitive NFC South, they were still having a chance to make the playoffs. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons also have three wins.

Tampa Bay started 0-5 and has started to turn the year around since then. They have the best defense of all of the teams, if the offense could settle down the team could end up making a run to first place in the division. However, a loss to the Detroit Lions would set them back to 3-7.

It would be hard to make a playoff run from there. The Bucs still have four division games left after Week 11, though. They play the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 and need Mayfield healthy.