Bold Prediction Has Baker Mayfield Cashing In Big

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to come together on an extension before Week 1 of the 2026 season. A deal worth $50M per year could be on the table for Mayfield, according to Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated. Orr called it a bold prediction, but he expects the two sides to get a deal done and for Mayfield to get paid.

“Mayfield is far more than a bridge quarterback to another era,” Orr wrote. “As the Buccaneers chart a path forward without Mike Evans, his leadership is more important—and expensive—than ever.”

Mayfield currently makes $33M per year, so jumping to $50M would be a notable jump. It would also be more in line with what he is expecting to make. The next two quarterbacks behind Mayfield in salary are Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis, both at $22.5M in salary. They are both bridge starters.

As Orr notes, he is not quite on that level. So, at $33M, he is at the bottom of the barrel for veteran starters.

If he were to make $50M per year, he would pass Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Deshaun Watson. Considering Darnold signed his deal before the Super Bowl run, it is fair that Mayfield would expect to jump those three.

Jalen Hurts makes $51M per year, which would open the door to a larger conversation. With Lamar Jackson at $52M per year, it does feel as though $50M is the sweet spot for Mayfield and the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have a Big Decision With Baker Mayfield

The question for Tampa Bay might be more about how long they want to be in business with Mayfield and not about the money. Mayfield is a good quarterback, but not one who can push teams over the hump.

He has made the playoffs three times in his NFL career. The ceiling is only so high with Mayfield, and he has been in the 8-10 win range with a 1-2 playoff record during his time with Tampa Bay.

That is a fine place to be, and if things break right, they can make a run. However, there is an argument that a player like Mayfield can limit the floor and ceiling, leaving a team stuck in the middle.

Because the Bucs just let veterans like Lavonte David, Jamel Dean, and Evans go, they might be ready to take a quick reset with a younger and more unknown quarterback.

Baker Mayfield Could be Playing For a Contract in 2026

The Bucs could be putting Mayfield in a spot where he is playing for his contract in 2026. The drawback is that if he plays well, the team might end up having to pay more. Mayfield could flirt with hitting the open market, which would create a bidding war. In that case, he would be making more than players like Jackson.

However, if he has another season like 2025, the Bucs could pivot quickly and not be tied down by Mayfield. It is a tough decision that has yet to play out.