Buccaneers TE Makes Promising Comment on Baker Mayfield

Amid Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s contract drama with the team, there’s one area that’s not a concern during training camp.

Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton, who has played with Mayfield for three years in Tampa, is highly confident on how Mayfield is doing with the offense. That’s in addition to the Buccaneers being on a fourth offensive coordinator before Mayfield’s fourth season with the team.

“Yeah, Baker has a complete handle on this offense already,” Otton told reporters on Monday. “I don’t know how many people realize how hard that is, so it’s just a testament to him.”

“Then, we’re still coming together with that stuff too, having different bodies rolling in and out, but I feel like we executed pretty well today,” Otton added. “There’s going to be ups and downs throughout camp. This is the first day in pads doing two-minute [drills]. We’re going to keep growing for sure.”

Otton had 59 catches for 572 yards and a touchdown last season, which was close to his 2024 season of 59 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns the year before. Overall, Otton has enjoyed success catching passes from Mayfield and has been a key part of the offense.

Cade Otton Addresses Adapting With New OC

Otton has seen the constant turnover in offensive coordinators his whole career with the Buccaneers.

It started with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in 2022, and the carousel hasn’t stopped since. Otton expressed that Mayfield’s experience in the constant turnover has only made things easier.

“Yeah, with a new offense you kind of wonder how those things will go, but I feel like we picked up right where we left off and we’ll continue to get better,” Otton said. “Just knowing how we’re seeing the game and especially with how many defenses our defense will show us, zone, man, all those different things.”

“That can be kind of hard, but I feel like we’re seeing the game really similarly and we’ll keep growing throughout camp,” Otton added.

Current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has tough acts to follow. Two previous offensive coordinators, Dave Canales and Liam Coen, went on to head coaching jobs. Recent Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and Leftwich were both fired for underperforming offenses.

Buccaneers Building With New OC

It has been boom or bust in Tampa, and the initial impression on Robinson from Otton’s standpoint has been positive and something to build with.

“I think Coach Robinson’s commitment to it has instilled confidence in us as a unit,” Otton said. “I think, just as we continue to get reps at it, especially with pads on.”

“We talked about it, and it just felt a little different today because you’re actually having to move guys at the point of attack who are coming off with low pad level, really hitting you,” Otton added. “That’s just different from OTAs with no shoulder pads on. We’re going to keep working at it, but I feel like he has a great vision for how that will marry up with our play-action game, with our gap scheme, with all those different things.”