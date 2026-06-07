2 NFL Rising Stars Could Complicate Baker Mayfield Extension Talks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield appear to be far away from coming to terms on a contract extension. Two players that might be impacting the progress, or lack thereof on a deal are not even on the team or associated with Mayfield other than the position they play. Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young could have a lot more to do with when and how much money Mayfield signs for, per Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated.

Geitheim mentions that this is how the NFL operates. Players are not necessarily signed based on the hierarchy of how they play, but rather who is the latest to sign, and can they beat their contract by a smidge. So, quarterbacks in similar tiers end up getting paid based on who was the last one to sign their deal. This is why Young and Stroud, two players due a contract soon, might be holding things up.

Why Baker Mayfield is Comfortable Waiting to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Young and Stroud are interesting comparisons to Mayfield. Both are young and present more unknown and potential upside. However, while Young has slowly progressed through his career, his first two years were very questionable, and he was benched for Andy Dalton early in his career.

Stroud hit the ground running as a rookie and has regressed ever since. His most recent playoff run was historically bad and brings a lot of questions about his future. So, while both quarterbacks could make more than Mayfield, the Mayfield camp can point to his consistency and greater playoff experience as a reason why he would deserve more than what either of these two earned.

The Panthers have said that they plan to let Young play out his fourth year and enter a crucial fifth year without a contract. So far, the Texans have played things out in the same manner. However, if either team does get a deal done before the season, it automatically sets a floor for what Mayfield would ask for.

The Buccanneers Have to Decide the Value of Baker Mayfield

Mayfield currently makes $33M per year in average annual salary. However, it is notable that the next quarterbacks below him are Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis at $22M. These are bridge starters, so any legitimate starter salary starts at Mayfield. This is why Mayfield is expecting much more.

Daniel Jones signed for $44M in average annual salary this offseason, and given Mayfield has a better track record, that is likely closer to the new floor that Mayfield is looking for. The next name to watch for is Jalen Hurts at $51. The thought is that these three would, at the very least, bridge the gap between those two salaries, but the three are likely going to contend that they deserve closer to what Hurts got.

Still, for the Bucs, the question might be less about money and more about whether they feel Mayfield can get them over the hump at all. If not, the team might feel that letting him walk and reshaping the room through the draft or a higher upside, lower risk bet like Willis is the better option.