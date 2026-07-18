Baker Mayfield Contract Talks Continue, Analysts Comment

The Baker Mayfield saga has dragged on ahead of the 2026 NFL season. It’s clear that Mayfield has set a deadline that’s less than two weeks away.

It’s equally likely that the Buccaneers want him to stay in Tampa Bay in a very, very bad way. The quarterback has expressed the same sentiment, yet negotiations have dragged on for a long time with no resolution.

Mayfield recently set a self-imposed deadline for the start of training camp, which is now just 11 days away. Will the two sides ultimately reach a deal that makes sense for both sides?

There are mixed opinions on that, but the commentary has largely shifted in a negative direction as Mayfield prepares to take the field in the final year of his three-year deal, with a $100 million extension originally signed in 2024.

Analysts Weigh In On Baker Mayfield’s Self-Imposed Deadline, Contract Negotiations With Bucs

Multiple analysts have stated their opinions on the situation regarding Mayfield and the Bucs throughout the ongoing negotiations that simply never seem to end. NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe is among those who believe things look grim overall.

The more time that passes, the more it looks like Mayfield could be a hotly pursued free agent when he heads into 2027. If the Bucs elect to franchise tag him, that option carries a ballpark dollar amount of $50 million

“From what I understand, they’re not close on a deal right now,” Wolfe said recently in an appearance on Good Morning Football. “The numbers, the particulars, aren’t right now in flux.”

Those comments were over a week ago, and with Mayfield’s deadline of July 28th, which marks the start of training camp, practically nothing has changed. NFL insider Ian Rapoport seemed to carry a similar tone when asked about the Mayfield situation.

“They have had extensive talks. It does not feel to me like they are close. And this deadline is coming,” Rapoport said in an appearance on the NFL Insiders show on NFL Network earlier in the week.

What’s Next For Baker Mayfield?

The answer to this question is simple, but complicated at the exact same time. It makes all the sense in the world for the Bucs to meet Mayfield at the spot in which he wants to, and the team would have to go back to the drawing board in a big way if they are unable to do so.

If that does not happen, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback will be on the move sooner rather than later. Due to the negative outlook most have on the Bucs getting the job done in the negotiations, many have already started to pin him to potential landing spots for the 2027 season.

Among those raised include New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings, among a handful of others. But with a whole season of football set to ensue soon and yet another offseason that follows it, anything can happen.

And in a quarterback-hungry league, Mayfield is going to be one of the most sought-after names on the market at the position if he departs from Tampa.