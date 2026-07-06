NFL Insider Lays Out Baker Mayfield Extension Timeline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield do not have a set timetable for when they expect to get a deal done. In fact, the Bucs quarterback made it clear that he believes the two sides are currently not very close. However, this is not a big issue to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer admits that he does not know for certain. However, the NFL insider used past contract dates to speculate that the Bucs will get something done with Mayfield between the start of training camp and the start of the NFL regular season.

“The Buccaneers’ recent history showed a propensity for doing these extensions between the start of camp and Week 1—most recently, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, right tackle Luke Goedeke and corner Zyon McCollum got big contracts in that window,” wrote Breer. “So, yes, everyone would love to have this squared away before Mayfield next buckles on his shoulder pads. And, yes, Mayfield said after that point, he wants to turn his attention to football. But do you really believe that if he gets the deal he wants on Aug. 15, he’d say no?”

As Breer notes, if the deal gets done near the deadline for the Bucs, will Mayfield really be that mad? Especially if he gets the deal that he wants?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have A History Of Getting Extensions Done During Training Camp

Breer brings up a good point that the timetable the Bucs typically work in is training camp.

When the Bucs extended Tristan Wirfs, it was August 1, 2024. The Luke Goedeke deal was done even later. He signed on September 2, 2025, right before the start of the season. Lastly, the Bucs squeezed in McCollum on the same timeline. He was extended on September 5, 2025.

Considering those are the most recent big-time contract extensions that the Bucs have given out, there appears to be a clear timeline that they follow. While Mayfield might not enjoy being far apart on July 6, the Bucs and Wirfs, Goedeke, and McCollum were not close to their deals at this time either. All of them got done, there was no drama, and everyone was happy with the outcomes.

So, while Mayfield might have to wait, it is easy to think that the patience will be rewarded. The question might be more about how much and how long Mayfield signs, and less about when or if he does.

Buccaneers Still Have a Tough Decision to Make on Mayfield

Mayfield is currently making $33M per year on average annual salary. That is 16th amongst starting quarterbacks, and one of the lowest amongst veteran starters. The only two veteran starters who are making less are Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis. For different reasons, those two are not viewed as long-term starters.

So, Mayfield is bound to get a raise. There is a chance that the franchise tag for quarterbacks will exceed $50M next year, according to Breer. So, the $50M mark might be where the Bucs and Mayfield need to start.

This is a lot for a player who has one playoff win over the past three years. The Bucs will have to decide if paying Mayfield that much limits their ceiling, as they cannot build the roster around him. However, if they do not sign him, they might struggle to find quarterback play competent enough to highlight the roster talent.

So, the length of the deal and how much the Bucs offer Mayfield will be the keys to follow this summer. While the Bucs might appear far away now, they could close in quickly.